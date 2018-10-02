Local Digest: Pitman beats Modesto in 4 to create tie atop CCAL standings

Pitman Coach Kristen Pontes-Christian said Tuesday her team has “been playing some of the best volleyball” they have played this year.
The Pride (16-9, 5-1) backed up her words, handing Modesto (24-4, 5-1) its first Central California Athletic League loss of the year 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 on Monday night to create a tie atop the CCAL standings.
“We just went in there confident,” Pontes-Christian said. “Trusting each other has been a struggle (this year) but we are finally at that point where we are doing that.”
Modesto beat Pitman in five sets on Sept. 12 and Pontes-Christian made some lineup changes, including moving senior Emily Vander Weide from outside hitter to middle blocker and senior Avery Carlson from outside right side to middle blocker..
Vander Weide had 14 kills while Carlson had four blocks and sophomore Haley Freeman had 36 assists.
Pitman hosts Gregori on Wednesday while Modesto is at home against Downey.
Modesto MMA fighter retires
Modesto Mixed Martial Arts fighter Michael McDonald announced his retirement via Facebook on Sept. 27.
“Today I am officially retiring from MMA fighting and I plan on never competing in martial arts competitions again.,” McDonald wrote in a post. “I had a wonderful career and a wonderful staff, and even greater — a wonderful wife and a wonderful God to thank for all the great moments.”
He was 19-7 in his seven years competing in Bellator and UFC.
CCAL Cross Country Cluster Meet set for Wednesday
Wednesday is the second CCAL cross country cluster meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock. Gregori finished first for both the boys and girls races in the first meet on Sept. 12 at Legion Park. Seniors Alan Guerrero (Modesto, 16:26) and Mavleen Mann (Pitman, 18:17) won the boys and girls races.
Johansen boys water polo does well in Oregon
Johansen boys water polo traveled to Newberg, Ore., last weekend and lost in the championship game to Newberg High, 10-3. The Vikings beat West Albany (OR) 16-5 in the first round and Bellevue (WA) 7-5 in the second round. Senior Nelson Sabatini led Johansen with six goals in the Pacific Northwest Tournament.
