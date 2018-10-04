Gregori boys and girls, Modesto senior shine at CCAL cross country meet

The Central California Athletic League held its second cluster cross county meet of the season on Wednesday at Donnelly Park in Turlock. The Gregori High boys and girls team won the varsity races. Individually, Modesto High senior Fernando Guerrero won the 3-mile boys varsity race in 15 minutes, 46 seconds. Gregori’s Jackson Duchala (16:09) finished second followed by Downey’s Joel Cardoza (16:13). In the girls race, Gregori sophomore Madison Kackley came out on top in 17:27. Pitman’s Mavleen Mann (17:49) finished second ahead of third-place finisher Briseida Garcia-Meza (18:29).
Modesto’s Fernando Alan Guerrero takes a large lead during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Guerrero finished first with a time of 15:46.
Pitman runner Camila Stephens, right, finished in fifth place with a time of 19:05.81 during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Pitman runner Mavleen Mann placed second in the varsity race with a time of 17:49 during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Gregori runner Eva Rodriguez, right, sprints to the finish line during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Rodriguez place fourth in the varsity race with a time of 19:05 and Pitman’s Camila Stephens, left, placed 5th with a time of 19:05.81.
Modesto runners finish lap 2 during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Modesto placed second as a team behind Gregori.
Modesto’s Fernando Alan Guerrero sprints to a victory in the varsity race during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Guerrero finished first with a time of 15:46.
Downey runner Joel Cardoza placed third in the varsity race during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Cardoza finished with a time of 16:13.
Gregori runner Jackson Duchala sprints to a second place finish in the varsity race during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Duchala finished with a time of 16:09.
Members of the Turlock team start the varsity race during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Turlock finished 5th in the team results.
Gregori runner Briseida Garcia Meza placed third in the varsity race with a time of 18:29 during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Gregori placed first in the team results.
Members of the Turlock varsity team run the second lap during the CCAL meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Turlock finished 5th in the team results.
