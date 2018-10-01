Tueday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (10/02/18)

Girls Golf
3 p.m. – Downey at Modesto (Muni), Gregori at Pitman (St. Stanislaus), Turlock at Enochs (Creekside), Golden Valley at Atwater (Ranch Del Rey), Buhach Colony at Patterson (Diablo Grande), El Capitan at Merced (Merced GCC), Summerville at Escalon, Hughson at Ripon Christian (Jack Tone), Waterford at Amador, Gustine at Livingston (St. Stanislaus), Bret Harte at Linden (Elkhorn GC)
3:30 p.m. – Davis at Lathrop (Old River), Mountain House at Beyer (Dryden), Johansen at Los Banos (St. Stanislaus), Pacheco at Ceres
Girls Tennis
3 p.m. – Central Valley at Atwater
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Downey, Enochs at Modesto, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Pitman at Turlock, Buhach Colony at Merced
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Johansen at Ceres, Lathrop at Beyer, Oakdale at Kimball, Sonora at Summerville, Calaveras at Bret Harte, Argonaut at Amador, Mountain House at Los Banos
6:30 p.m. – Oakdale at Kimball, Gustine at Waterford, Le Grand at Delhi, Ripon Christian at Denair, Big Valley Christian at Hughson
Boys Water Polo
5 p.m. – Johansen at Pacheco, Davis at Mountain House, Los Banos at Beyer, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Golden Valley at Merced, Amador at Sonora,
Girls Water Polo
4 p.m. – Johansen at Pacheco, Davis at Mountain House, Los Banos at Beyer, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Golden Valley at Merced, Amador at Sonora
