Tuesday’s Modesto area sports scores

Golf
High School Girls
Central California Athletic League
Midseason Tournament
at Dryden Park GC, Par 74
Team Results: 1. Gregori 495, 2. Enochs 504, 3. Modesto 547, 4. Downey 554, 5. Turlock 566, 6. Pitman 589.
Gregori - Mckenna Ebster 85, Leila Toledo 95, Madison Simms 104, Drew Lamndia 105, Katherine Mauthe 106, Laura Jenkins 129.
Enochs - Janea Caparros 89, Stephanie Florence 97, Taeya Paolella 100, Lucy Saiz 109, Rianna Sulay 109, Jordan Jaramillo 128.
Modesto - Leah Rabe 85, Lyla Patel 95, Madison McCabe 112, Ann Marie Hendricks 127, Katie Casey 128, Hayde Abrego 147.
Downey - Hannah Elms 99, Avery Cloward 109, Sam Fraze 114, Serena Luna 115, Evelyn Williams 117, Audrey Trammel 129.
Turlock - Courtney Mamberg 89, Annika Lightfoot 106, Lacey Hibdon 120, Allie Williams 125, Madi Mendes 126, Mia Ulrich 141.
Pitman - Collette Sommerville 102, Isabelle Rodriguez 106, Simone Samra 109, Haleigh Faria 134, Sara Cisneros 138, Candace Perry 156.
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Ladies
WGANC Medal Play - Net Scores
First Place: Melanie Griffith 69.
Second Place: Toshi Hart 74.
Third Place: Sun Ohn 75.
Fourth Place: Jean Diehl 76.
Spring Creek 9 hole ladies
Format: Beat the Pro - net 37 on back nine (no one BTP)
First Place: Heidi McCusker 39.
Second Place: Celia Wilson 39.
Third Place: Fran Alboth 40.
Fourth Place: Evelyn Jacobs 41.
Fifth Place: Linda Lundy 41.
Muni Niners
First-Second Flights: 1. Cathy Pierce 50-14-36, 2. Patti Truett 52-15-37, 3. Shirley Keyser 54-17-37.
Third Flight: 1. Sylvia Nimphius 56-22-34, 2. Judi Presley 60-25-35, 3. Carmen Ingols 58-21-37.
Club award: Nimphius 34. Putts award: Ingols, Nimphius and Pierce 14. Birdie: Bonnie Mellor.
Chip-ins: Ingols and Mellor 2.
Tennis
High School Girls
From Monday
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 6, Johansen 3
Singles - Gianna Miler (B) d. Iyanna Johns, 6-1, 6-1; Cynthia Madrigal (B) d. Oceana Silveira, 7-5, 6-4; McKenna Taylor (J) d. Sarah Diryawush, 6-3, 6-4; Ashley Cabral (J) d. Alexis Luna, 6-1, 7-5; Izabella Madero (B) d. Esli Ibanez, 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Wyrick (B) d. Morgan Boyd, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles - Alondra Jacquez/Evelyn Tamayo (J) d. Trinity Chukes/Hailey Salha, 6-3, 6-2; Janessa Thomason/Vanessa Rivera (B) d. Madisyn Leavitt/Keila Aguayo, 6-2, 6-4; Nadein Abusaud/Zoey Moffitt (B) d. Anais Gonzalez/Ariana Tapia, 6-6 (12-7), 6-2.
Volleyball
High School
From Monday
Central California Athletic League
Pitman 3, Enochs 0
(25-21, 25-21, 25-15)
Pitman (11-7, CCAL 3-1) - Kills: Emily Vander Weide 13. Assists: Haley Freeman 33. Blocks: Avery Carlson 2. Digs: Madison Hall 23. Aces: Emma Hirschkorn 2.
Enochs (7-16, CCAL 1-3) - Kills: Nicole Taro 9. Assists: Isabella Esparza 11. Blocks: Amaka Okam 3. Digs: Taro 9. Aces: Taylor Hemiller, Hannah Guardiano 2.
JV: Pitman 2-1. Frosh: Pitman 2-0.
Modesto 3, Gregori 2
(25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7)
Modesto (23-3, CCAL 4-0) - Kills: Kate Cover 14. Assists: Allyssa Cover 26. Aces: Tori Galloway, Hannah Scott 2. Digs: Scott 23. Blocks: Shelby Benz, Sara Thornberry 5.
Gregori (7-8, CCAL 2-2) - Kills: Mara Semone 17. Assists: Tori Goff 17. Aces: Sophia Franzia, Kylie Kriese 3. Digs: Semone 26.
Trans Valley League
Escalon 3, Hughson 1
(22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15)
Escalon (18-7, TVL 4-2) - Kills: Mandy Murphy 20. Assist: Hannah Boyd 32. Blocks: Leila Phillips 2. Aces: Murphy 5. Digs: Tess Cosby 22.
Hughson (5-11, TVL 2-5) - Kills: Claire Dicker 14. Assist: Monica Hollcraft 30. Blocks: Dakota Peters 2. Aces: Hollcraft 4. Digs: Makenzie Piatt 11.
JV: Escalon 2-0. Frosh: 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
From Monday
Central California Conference
Downey 9, Modesto 5
Downey - Goals: P. Cline 4, J. Romano 2, J. Dixon 2, B. Taylor 1.
Modesto - Goals: Robbie 2, Fran 2, Indy 1.
JV: Downey 6-5.
High School Girls
From Monday
Central California Conference
Modesto 7, Downey 5
Modesto - Goals: G. Kallias 6, Madeline K. 1.
Downey - Goals: E. Silveria 4, J. Plaa 1.
JV: Downey 6-2.
