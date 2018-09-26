Johansen boys’ water polo ties season-high in win over Beyer

Johansen brought the offensive output in its 18-11 win over Beyer in a Western Athletic Conference league matchup on Wednesday at Beyer High.
The 18 goals tied a season-high for the Vikings, who have scored 10 goals or more in three of their last four games.
However, Beyer jumped out to a 2-0 early lead with both goals coming from Benjamin Berry.
“Beyer played well,” Johansen coach Brent Bohlender said. “I think its just not being challenged in games right now so when you get in a game where all of the sudden the other team really wants to go, you kind of lose your footing a little bit.”
The Vikings regrouped and led 4-2 after the first period thanks to two goals from senior Shelby Johnson. Johnson scored in every period and finished with a game-high eight goals, including four in the final period.
Dru Jenkins also had two goals for the Patriots.
Johansen will have little time to rest as they leave Thursday for Oregon where they will play in the Newburg Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Bohlender has taken his girls’ team in the past but this will be the first time the boys will playing in the event.
“It’s a different competition,” he said. “There are teams we don’t normally see (in the tournament). They usually bring in the top three or four teams in Oregon and it allows us to have different referees who may see the game differently which we will have to adjust too.”
Bohlander also said the trip is “a good bonding trip” and he likes to take his team on at least one bonding trip every year.
Comments