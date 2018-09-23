Monday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (09/24/18)

Girls Golf
3 p.m. – Livingston at El Capitan (Rancho Del Rey)
VOL #3 Tournament, 3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic, East Union, Kimball, Manteca, Oakdale, Sierra, Weston Ranch
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Johansen, Ceres at Davis, Pacheco at Los Banos, Mountain House at Lathrop
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Modesto at Gregori, Enochs at Pitman, Turlock at Downey, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Central Valley at Patterson, Golden Valley at Merced
6:30 p.m. – Ripon at Modesto Christian, Escalon at Hughson
Boys Water Polo
5 p.m. – Modesto at Downey, Pitman at Gregori, Enochs at Turlock
Girls Water Polo
4 p.m. – Modesto at Downey, Pitman at Gregori, Enochs at Turlock
