Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (09/12/18)

Cross County
CCC Center Meet #1, River Bluff Park, Ceres, 10 a.m. – Atwater, Buhach Colony, Central Valley, Ceres
CCAL Cluster Meet #1, Legion Park, 1:30 p.m. – Modesto, Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Turlock, Pitman
VOL Meet #1, Eagles Lake, 3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic, Oakdale, Manteca, Sierra, Kimball, East Union, Weston Ranch
Girls Golf
Valley Oak League Tourny #2 – Host Weston Ranch: Central Catholic, Weston Ranch, Oakdale, Manteca, East Union, Kimball, Sierra
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Mountain House, Los Banos at Johansen, Lathrop at Davis, Ceres at Pacheco
Volleyball
6 p.m. – Modesto at Pitman, Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Enochs, Golden Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Patterson, Merced at El Capitan, Union Mine at Calaveras
6:30 p.m. – Livingston at Modesto Christian
Boys Water Polo
5 p.m. – Oakdale at Pitman
Girls Water Polo
4 p.m. – Oakdale at Pitman
