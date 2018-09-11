High School Sports

Wednesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (09/12/18)

September 11, 2018 11:25 AM

Cross County

CCC Center Meet #1, River Bluff Park, Ceres, 10 a.m. – Atwater, Buhach Colony, Central Valley, Ceres

CCAL Cluster Meet #1, Legion Park, 1:30 p.m. – Modesto, Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Turlock, Pitman

VOL Meet #1, Eagles Lake, 3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic, Oakdale, Manteca, Sierra, Kimball, East Union, Weston Ranch

Girls Golf

Valley Oak League Tourny #2 – Host Weston Ranch: Central Catholic, Weston Ranch, Oakdale, Manteca, East Union, Kimball, Sierra

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Mountain House, Los Banos at Johansen, Lathrop at Davis, Ceres at Pacheco

Volleyball

6 p.m. – Modesto at Pitman, Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Enochs, Golden Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Patterson, Merced at El Capitan, Union Mine at Calaveras

6:30 p.m. – Livingston at Modesto Christian

Boys Water Polo

5 p.m. – Oakdale at Pitman

Girls Water Polo

4 p.m. – Oakdale at Pitman

