Colin Kaepernick highlights inaugural Pitman High Hall of Fame Class

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be inducted into the Pitman High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 3 at Assyrian City Hall along with eight other honorees.
Kaepernick graduated Pitman in 2006 and played baseball, basketball, and football for the Pride. During his senior year, he led the school to its first playoff win — a 35-14 victory over Lincoln on Nov. 18, 2005. He threw for 1,956 yards and 22 touchdowns that year.
After Pitman, Kaepernick went to the University of Nevada, where he threw for 10,098 yards and 82 touchdowns in four years. He led the Wolfpack to a 13-1 record in 2010, their best finish in school history. He was a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year winner.
Kaepernick was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with 36th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and the 2013 Super Bowl.
Kaepernick has been outspoken about social issues and filed a grievance for collusion against the NFL last October. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 49ers released him in March 2017.
He is the subject of the latest Nike advertisement that was released on Sept. 3.
Also joining Kaepernick are: Anthony Harding (Football, Class of 2006); Spencer Snodgrass (Baseball and Football, Class of 2006); Lesley Young (Swimming, Class of 2007); Tiare Jennings (Basketball, Soccer, and Softball, Class of 2008); the 2006-2008 Girls’ Water Polo teams; former principal Rod Hollars; former athletic director Jim Parker; and announcer and parent Craig Rojas.
Comments