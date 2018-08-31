Pitman’s Cierra Verdone spikes the ball past Oakdale’s Grace Verdegaal (5) and Brittany Gibson (16) during Thursday’s match at Pitman High School n Turlock, Calif., August 30, 2018.
High School Sports

Pitman’s Verdone helps lead Pride spikers over Oakdale

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

August 31, 2018 03:33 PM

Cierra Verdone had nine kills and Emily Vander Weide added nine kills, two blocks and two aces to lead Pitman to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Oakdale on Thursday night. It was the first victory of the season for the Pride. Pitman returns to action Wednesday at home against Clovis East.

Pitman’s Avery Carlson (4) spikes the ball past Oakdale’s Grace Verdegaal (5) and Emma Harper (10) during Thursday’s match at Pitman High School n Turlock, Calif., August 30, 2018.
Oakdale’s Grace Verdegaal (5) spikes the ball past Pitman’s Madison King (12) during Thursday’s match at Pitman High School n Turlock, Calif., August 30, 2018.
Pitman’s Avery Carlson (4) floats the ball over Oakdale’s Alyssa Cogburn (5) during Thursday’s match at Pitman High School n Turlock, Calif., August 30, 2018.
