Tuesday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (08/28/18)

Girls Golf
1 p.m. – Escalon at Amador (Castle Oaks)
3 p.m. – Gregori at Lincoln (Brookside), Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced CC), Hughson at Atwater (Rancho Del Ray), Merced at Patterson (Diablo Grande), Golden Valley at Buhach Colony (Rancho Del Ray), Sonora at Ripon
3:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Johansen, Beyer at Ceres (St. Stanislaus), Davis at Los Banos (St. Stanislaus), Pacheco at Lathrop (Old River)
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Gregori
Girls Volleyball
6 p.m. – Central Catholic at Enochs, Gregori at Sonora, Patterson at Downey, Davis at Riverbank, Johansen at Sierra, Modesto Christian at Millennium, Central Valley at Gustine, Escalon at Oakdale, Hughson at Ceres, Central (Fresno) at Pitman, Los Banos at Hilmar, Venture Academy at Delhi, Pacheco at Merced, Edison at Weston Ranch, Franklin-Stockton at Lathrop, Mountain House at West
6:30 p.m. – Hughson at Ceres, Tokay at Ripon Christian, Stone Ridge Christian at Mariposa County, Kimball at Tracy
7 p.m. – Orestimba at Big Valley Christian
Comments