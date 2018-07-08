Five Stanislaus District baseball players honored by state publication

Five Stanislaus District baseball players were named to CalHiSports.com's All-State medium- and small-school teams on Sunday.

Beyer High's Ben Polack, Escalon's Parker Cosby, Modesto Christian's Cody Brockman, Ripon Christian's Willem Hoekstra and Hilmar's Treven Crowley were among those honored.

Polack, who led Beyer High to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title, was named as a medium-school first-team outfielder. Polack also pitches, and is headed to play next year at San Jose State.

He hit .530 his senior season, according to MaxPreps.com. He had just one error on the season and six assists.

Cosby, The Bee's All-District player of the year, was selected as a small-school first-team catcher. He hit .442 and also was 10-0 as a pitcher. Escalon won two games in the section Division IV playoffs before bowing out.

Crowley, who hit .556, was named to the first-team small-school infield.

Hoekstra, who led the Knights to the section Division VI title, was selected as a second-team small-school pitcher. Hoestra was 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA, according to MaxPreps.com.

Brockman was named as a second-team catcher for the small-school team.

Players in Division IV and above were considered for small-school recognition while players in Divisions II and III were considered for medium-school honors.