Pirate Weekly: Despite loss to Fresno City, Pirates remain in top 10 in the state

After a 26-24 loss to Fresno City College on Saturday, MJC dropped from No. 3 in the state to No. 8.

The Pirates remained at No. 2 in the state power rankings, which is the determining factor in getting into the state playoff system. If Modesto can keep its high ranking over the next two weeks, it may have a second chance at entering the elite state playoff system. The top four teams each from Northern and Southern California make the playoffs.

MJC is at Sacramento City College at Hughes Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Women’s Golf: The Pirates finished the regular season second in the Big 8 Conference. Sam Smedshammer (Downey), Natalie Cowan (East Union) and Sarah Ramsdell (Gregori) each were All-Conference selections for the Pirates. At the NorCal Championships held on Nov. 3, the Pirates finished second, just three strokes off the lead. Next up for the Pirates are the State Championships in Morro Bay on Nov. 17-18.

Cross Country: At the Nov. 1 Big 8 Conference Championships, Aryana Perillo (Modesto) ran the second fastest time in school history at MJC’s home course. Her time of 18 minutes, 45 seconds was enough to place second and make the All-Big 8 first team. Also making the All-Big 8 team was Nora Nash (Escalon), who placed 13th in a time of 19:53. On the men’s side, Bryce Pasquale (Tracy) raced to the fastest time on the 4-mile course in over 40 years for the school. His time of 20:20.2 placed him 10th and on the All-Big 8 team. Other notable performances were turned in by Gabriella Avalos (Escalon) who ran 20:30 to finish in 22nd and Damian Lopez (Riverbank) 21:05.6 to finish 20th. Both the men and women placed third at the Big 8 Championships to move on to the Northern California Championships on Friday at Toro Park in Salinas.

Women’s Basketball: The Pirates are 2-0 after beating DeAnza College 69-55 on Nov. 2 and Las Positas 69-38 on Nov. 5. Freshman center Melissa Brady (Enochs) is averaging 19 points and 17 rebounds per game. The Pirates are at Napa Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursady.

Softball: The Pirates held scrimmages against Cabrillo College and Reedley College last week. Emmilee Boles threw a complete game in the first game and Pricilla Chavez (Ceres), Alyssa Donaldson (Waterford) and Marina Figueora (Modesto), each had RBIs in the first game. Last Sunday, the Pirates hosted their first annual Youth Softball Camp at Pirates Field. Over 30 players attended the two-part, three-hour instructional camp.

Soccer: The men’s soccer team is 2-5 in conference play and 9-7-2 overall. They host Delta College on Friday at 3 p.m. The women’s soccer team is 4-10 in conference play and 7-12-1 overall and are at Sacramento City College at 6 p.m. on Thursday.