College Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

LOCAL

Football

College CCCAA National Conference

Valley Division Fresno 26, Modesto 24

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fresno 0 6 14 6 — 26 Modesto 3 0 0 21 — 24

First Quarter

MJC - Parker Bonin 26 FG

Second Quarter

FCC - Jack Cooper 23 FG

FCC - Jack Cooper 37 FG

Third Quarter

FCC - Milton Clements 92 pass from Jonah Johnson (Cooper Kick)

FCC - Marcus Washington 4 run (Cooper Kick)

Fourth Quarter

MJC - Jordan Porter 72 pass from Danny Velasquez (Bonin Kick)

MJC - Payton Bass 3 run (Bonin Kick)

FCC - Rico Rosario 11 run (Kick Fail)

MJC - Lucas Curtis 12 pass from Brett Neves (Bonin Kick)

Records: Fresno City College (6-2, VD 3-0); Modesto Junior College (6-2, VD 2-1)

Tennis

High School Girls CIF Playoffs

all games at 2 p.m., unless noted

Monday

Division 1: Edison at Gregori, Enochs at Davis-Yolo. Bye: St. Francis.

Division 2: Buhach Colony at St. Mary’s-Stockton; Pitman at Vacaville. Bye: Del Oro.

Division 3: Merced at Manteca; Ceres at Golden Valley.

Division 4: Los Banos at Central Catholic; Sierra at Mountain House.

Volleyball

College CCAA

Stanislaus 3, Humboldt 0

(25-15, 25-20, 25-14)

Stanislaus State (13-7, CCAA 8-5) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 12. Aces: Krista Hernandez 4. Blocks: Natasha Mich 4. Assists: Breanna Cannon 33. Digs: Cannon 18.

Humboldt State (5-15, 1-12 CCAA) - Kills: Summer Hansen 10. Aces: Juliana Bertolucci, Carla Crespo 1. Blocks: Malia Coyle 6. Assists: Bertolucci 16. Digs: Odelia Ryan 21.

High School CIF Playoffs

at Home sites, 7 p.m. start times, unless noted

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Division I - Semifinals: No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 1 St. Francis; No. 7 Gregori at No. 3 Oak Ridge

Division III - Semifinals: No. 4 Hilmar at No. 1 Nevada Union; No. 3 Christian Brothers at No. 2 Central Catholic

Division IV - Semifinals: No. 9 El Dorado at No. 4 Union Mine; No. 3 Calaveras at No. 2 Escalon

Division V - Semifinals: No. 4 Vacaville Christian at No. 1 Colfax; No. 3 Ripon Christian at No. 2 Le Grand

Division VI - Semifinals: No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian; No. 3 Forest Lak Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Adventist

Water Polo

High School CIF Playoffs

at Home sites, 3:30 p.m. start times, unless noted

Boys

Division I - Wednesday, Nov. 6: McClatchy at Turlock, 5:30 p.m.; Gregori at Woodcreek, 5 p.m. BYE: Rio Americano, Granite Bay.

Division II - Wednesday, Nov. 6: Johansen at Merced; Grace Davis at Buhach Colony; Pitman at Lodi (Tokay HS). BYE: Bella Vista, Rodriguez.

Division III - Friday, Nov. 8: Amador at El Capitan; Nevada Union at Beyer; Ripon at Sonora; Dixon at Oakdale.

Girls

Division I - Tuesday, Nov. 5: Pitman at Granite Bay (Del Oro HS), 6 p.m.; River City at Turlock, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 6: Gregori at Woodcreek, 3:30 p.m. BYE: Davis-Yolo, St. Francis.

Division II - Tuesday, Nov. 5: Johansen at Buhach Colony; Ceres at St. Mary’s-Stockton, 5:30 p.m.; Merced at Beyer. BYE: Rio American, El Capitan.

Division III - Thursday, Nov. 7: El Camino at Sonora; Nevada Union at Kimball; Amador at Ripon.