College Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

Clubs From Oct. 31

Dryden Park Women’s Club

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fall Tournament

Club Champion: Erlinda Martinez

Runner Up: Cathy Callistro

First Flight: 1. Gayle Denkenson; 2. Pam Adams.

Second Flight: 1. Linda Curtis; 2. Susie Williams

Closest-to-the-Pin: Martinez

Chip-ins: Curtis; Adams.

Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight: 1. Laura Heiser 76.

Second Flight: 1. Rosalie Schmierer 70; 2. Maria Arevalo 75.

Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 69; 2. Mary Ann Garcia 73.

Sucker in the Bucket: Schmierer, Savage, Arevalo, Guardino.

Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies

Trick-or-Teeing - Designated Ball

First: Barb Craig, Judi O'Connell, Sandi Dempster, Sheila Mihelich - 127

Second: Virginia Whitworth, Linda Oehrlein, Charla Giles, Andrea Skonovd - 134

Third: Vicki Dallas, Shirley Keyser, Brenda Joslin, Susan Neubaum - 135

Fourth: Linda Haley, Doreen Gray, Donna Uhler, Denise Russell - 136

Closest-to-the-Pin #12: Michelle Frias - 12' 9".

Soccer

College Men CCAA

Sonoma 3, Stanislaus 0

Sonoma State (6-7-1, CCAA 4-4-0) - Goals: Kyle Owings 2 (65:31; 70:10); Eduardo Rodriguez (66:18). Assist: Rodriguez; Brian Field. Goalie - Saves: Derik Engebretsen 5 (Clean Sheet).

Stanislaus State (3-12-0, CCAA 0-10-0) - Goalies - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 2 (Clean Sheet - First Half); Justin Motzkus 2 (Second Half).

Cautions and Ejections: 82:49 (Yellow), #5 Carlos Amaya (Stan) 82:49 (Yellow), #11 Kyle Owings (SSU) 82:49 (Red), #24 Joseph Mayorca (Stan) 82:49 (Red), #22 Guy Vanderbeke (SSU).

College Women CCAA

Sonoma 2, Stanislaus 1

Sonoma State (12-2-0, CCAA 8-0-0) - Goals: Miranda Sanchez (40:13); Sarah Lindberg (80:11). Assist: Aly Silva. Goalie - Saves: Ashley Morton 6.

Stanislaus State (12-4-0, CCAA 6-4-0) - Goal: Selia Torres (81:04). Assist: Sadie Ortiz. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 7.

Cautions and Ejections: None.

Tennis

High School Girls CIF Playoffs

all games at 2 p.m., unless noted

Monday, Nov. 4

Division 1: Edison at Gregori, Enochs at Davis-Yolo. Bye: St. Francis.

Division 2: Buhach Colony at St. Mary’s-Stockton; Pitman at Vacaville. Bye: Del Oro.

Division 3: Merced at Manteca; Ceres at Golden Valley.

Division 4: Los Banos at Central Catholic; Sierra at Mountain House.

Volleyball

High School CIF Playoffs

Late Oct. 31

Division 1: St. Francis 3, Turlock 1; Gregori 3, Rocklin 0

Division 2: Buhach Colony 3, Ponderosa 2

Division 3: Hilmar 3, Pioneer 0; Central Catholic 3, Sonora 0

Division 4: El Dorado 3, Ripon 1; Escalon 3, West Campus 0

Division 5: Ripon Christian 3, Golden Sierra 0; Le Grand 3, Leroy Greene 0

Division 6: Stone Ridge Chr. 3, Lodi Academy 0; Big Valley Chr. 3, Stockton Chr. 0

D3 Second Round From Oct. 31

Central Catholic 3, Sonora 0

(25-19, 25-13, 25-20)

Central Catholic (25-8) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 39. Kills: Abby Castillon 16, Hanna Castillon 10. Aces: Tessa Gallo 2. Digs: Tessa Gallo 10. Blocks: Grace Mathias 3.

Sonora (21-8) - No Stats Reported.