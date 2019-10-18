College Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
LOCAL
Soccer
College Men
CCAA
San Marcos 3, Stanislaus 1
Cal State San Marcos (5-6-2, CCAA 3-2-2) - Goals: Raul Meza (21:08); Juan Salazar 2 (32:27, 87:52). Assist: Fabian Jacobo. Goalie - Saves: Matt Escareno 5.
Stanislaus State (3-9-0, CCAA 0-7-0) - Goal: Dayne Sturtevant (88:32). Assist: Sebastian Cole. Goalies - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 3; Justin Motzkus 4.
Cautions and Ejections: 66:15 (Yellow), #19 Kevin Reyes (CSUSM) 76:02 (Yellow), #24 Joseph Mayorca (STAN) 80:02 (Yellow), #5 Jorge Martinez (CSUSM) 80:02 (Yellow), #23 Adrian Yepez (Stan) 88:39 (Yellow), #9 Sebastian Cole (Stan).
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus 2, San Marcos 0
Stanislaus State (10-2-0, CCAA 5-2-0) - Goals: Sadie Ortiz (66:16); Selia Torres (74:53). Assist: Skyler Hoy; S. Ortiz. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 4 (Clean Sheet).
Cal State San Marcos (4-6-2, CCAA 3-4-0) - Goalie - Saves: Bailey Cockrill 4.
Cautions and Ejections: No Fouls.
Volleyball
High School
Oct. 17
Western Athletic Conference
Davis 3, Johansen 2
(28-26, 27-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11)
Davis (7-8, WAC 6-7) - No Stats Reported.
Johansen (3-11, WAC 3-6) - Kills: Aminah Manning 19. Assists: Carinna Mora 18. Aces: Angel Rodriques, Jo Roach 2. Digs: A. Rodriquez, A. Manning 33. Blocks: J. Roach 2.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 3, Oakdale 0
(25-20, 25-13, 25-20)
Central Catholic (21-8, VOL 10-0) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 20. Kills: Tessa Gallo 13. Aces: Abby Castillon 3. Digs: A. Castillon 7. Blocks: A. Castillon 3.
Oakdale (9-11, VOL 3-6) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Oakdale 2-1. FROSH: Oakdale 2-0.
Oct. 16
Central California Athletic League
Enochs 3, Pitman 2
(23-25, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10)
Enochs (18-16, CCAL 4-5) - Kills: Nicole Taro 14. Assists: Riley Geary 42. Blocks: N. Taro 5. Digs: R. Geary 17. Aces: Hailey Escamilla, Taylor Hemiller 3.
Pitman (15-17, CCAL 5-4) - Kills: Brionna Sims 17. Assists: Haley Freeman 45. Blocks: H. Freeman 2. Digs: Madison Hall 30. Aces: Reese Carmona, B. Sims, Taylor Vannest 2.
JV: Pitman 2-1. FROSH: Enochs 2-1.
