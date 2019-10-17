Pirate Weekly: Football returns home to host College of Sequoias on Saturday

Modesto Junior College (4-1) opens its Valley League play on Saturday at home against the College of Sequoias at 6 p.m.

It is also Homecoming Night and a big crowd is expected.

The Pirates are No. 3 in the state and at halftime on Saturday, the newly-elected MJC Athletics Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced.

Men’s Soccer: The Pirates ended a four-game losing streak by defeating Cosumnes River College 3-1 last Friday. The latest CCCAA poll listed MJC at No. 17 in the state. It was the Pirates’ first conference win, and they are now 7-5-1 overall. Bryan Millan (Hilmar HS) continues to lead the Big 8 Conference with 10 goals and Angel Carillo (Johansen HS) is No. 3 in assists and goalie Leonardo Trujillo (Ceres HS) is No. 4 in save percentage at .828.

Cross Country: The MJC women’s cross country team came away with a two-point victory at the Butte Invitational last weekend. The team was led by a second place finish by Aryana Perillo (Modesto HS), who ran the 5-kilometer hilly course in a time of 19 minutes, 57.38 seconds. Also medaling were Nora Nash (Escalon HS, fifth, 20:29.39), Myrka Banuelos (Modesto HS, 11th, 21:47.01) and Gabriella Avalos (Modesto HS, 13th, 21:57.34). The men placed second and were led by Bryce Pasquale (Tracy HS) who placed second in a time of 20:21.25. Also medaling for the men were Joshua Hurlock (Orestimba HS, 12th, 21:18.56), Damian Lopez (Riverbank HS, 14th, 21:32.96) and Alberto Lopez (Hilmar HS, 15th, 21:42.50).

Women’s Soccer: The MJC women’s team is 6-7-1 overall and 3-4 in conference. Goalie Elaina Shipley (Gregori HS) is No. 5 in the Big 8 Conference in saves and save percentage at .771. The Pirates host Sierra on Friday at 1 p.m.

Wrestling: MJC’s wrestling team finished third at the Modesto Invitational on Saturday, behind No. 1 ranked Fresno City College and Mt. San Antonio College. Top individual performers for the Pirates were Ivan Gomez (Waterford HS), William Schwertscharf (Buhach Colony HS), and Kevin Fernandez (El Capitan HS), who all finished in second place.

Women’s Golf: MJC women’s golf finished in second place at the Big 8 Conference match at Turlock CC last Thursday. MJC’s Samantha Smedshammer (Downey HS) led the pirates with a low score of 76.

Volleyball: The Pirates are 3-3 in the Big 8 Conference and 8-6 overall, riding a three-game win streak. Rhiannon Genilla (Manteca HS) is No. 4 in the Big 8 Conference with 3.22 kills per set.

Fundraiser: On Monday night from 4-8 p.m. at Black Bear Diner on 2200 Plaza Parkway, MJC Athletics will be receiving 10% of all sales (dine-in or Online).