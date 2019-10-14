College Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

Clubs

From Oct. 11

Escalon Lady Chippers

Second Flight: 1. Blanche Maguire 42-14-28; 2. Lisa McDonald 40-12-28 (tie).

Third Flight: 1. Karen Hall 54-30-24; 2. Patty Heckendorf 52-25-27; 3. Katherine Lourentzo 51-20-31.

Birdie: B. Maguire #3.

Football

High School

From Oct. 11

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 62, Weston Ranch 6

Cen. Cath.

28

21

13

0

62

W. Ranch

0

6

0

0

6

First Quarter

CC - Minaya Olivio 63 run (David Gallegos Kick)

CC - Frank Clark 48 pass from Dalton Durossette (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Sithri Price 47 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Olivio 90 run (Gallegos Kick)

Second Quarter

CC - Olivo 55 run (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Aiden Taylor 19 run (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Jack Grisel 65 Punt Return (Gallegos Kick)

WR - Aaron Vickers, Jr. 7 pass from Atlantis Gholston (Pass Fail)

Third Quarter

CC - Lyon Colon run (Gallegos Kick)

CC - Grisel 6 run (Kick Fail)

Records: Central Catholic (4-4, VOL 4-0); Weston Ranch (1-5, VOL 0-3)

JV: Central Catholic 62-0

Soccer

College Men

From Oct. 13

CCAA

Cal Poly Pomona 4, Stanislaus 0

Cal Poly Pomona (5-3-2, CCAA 4-0-1) - Goals: Eduardo Faria (5:27) (52:37); Jimmie Villalobos (30:25); Adam Lopez (80:39). Assists: Christian Miramontes; Jordan Jackmon; Ateno Ajeakwa. Goalie - Saves: Jordan Aldama 3 (Clean Sheet).

Stanislaus State (3-8-0, CCAA 0-6-0) - Goalie - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 3.

Cautions and Ejections: None.

College Women

From Oct. 13

CCAA

Cal Poly Pomona 1, Stanislaus 0

Cal Poly Pomona (8-3-0, CCAA 4-1-0) - Goals: Shayna Larson (32:20). Assists: Taylor Scott. Goalie - Saves: Sydney Williams 4 (Clean Sheet).

Stanislaus State (9-2-0, CCAA 4-2-0) - Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 4.

Cautions and Ejections: 32:23 (YELLOW), #24 Megan Stavish (STAN) 41:36 (YELLOW), #19 Allison Hung (CPP) 77:22 (YELLOW), #6 Sadie Ortiz (STAN).

