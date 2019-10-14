College Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
From Oct. 11
Escalon Lady Chippers
Second Flight: 1. Blanche Maguire 42-14-28; 2. Lisa McDonald 40-12-28 (tie).
Third Flight: 1. Karen Hall 54-30-24; 2. Patty Heckendorf 52-25-27; 3. Katherine Lourentzo 51-20-31.
Birdie: B. Maguire #3.
Football
High School
From Oct. 11
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 62, Weston Ranch 6
Cen. Cath.
28
21
13
0
—
62
W. Ranch
0
6
0
0
—
6
First Quarter
CC - Minaya Olivio 63 run (David Gallegos Kick)
CC - Frank Clark 48 pass from Dalton Durossette (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Sithri Price 47 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Olivio 90 run (Gallegos Kick)
Second Quarter
CC - Olivo 55 run (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Aiden Taylor 19 run (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Jack Grisel 65 Punt Return (Gallegos Kick)
WR - Aaron Vickers, Jr. 7 pass from Atlantis Gholston (Pass Fail)
Third Quarter
CC - Lyon Colon run (Gallegos Kick)
CC - Grisel 6 run (Kick Fail)
Records: Central Catholic (4-4, VOL 4-0); Weston Ranch (1-5, VOL 0-3)
JV: Central Catholic 62-0
Soccer
College Men
From Oct. 13
CCAA
Cal Poly Pomona 4, Stanislaus 0
Cal Poly Pomona (5-3-2, CCAA 4-0-1) - Goals: Eduardo Faria (5:27) (52:37); Jimmie Villalobos (30:25); Adam Lopez (80:39). Assists: Christian Miramontes; Jordan Jackmon; Ateno Ajeakwa. Goalie - Saves: Jordan Aldama 3 (Clean Sheet).
Stanislaus State (3-8-0, CCAA 0-6-0) - Goalie - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 3.
Cautions and Ejections: None.
College Women
From Oct. 13
CCAA
Cal Poly Pomona 1, Stanislaus 0
Cal Poly Pomona (8-3-0, CCAA 4-1-0) - Goals: Shayna Larson (32:20). Assists: Taylor Scott. Goalie - Saves: Sydney Williams 4 (Clean Sheet).
Stanislaus State (9-2-0, CCAA 4-2-0) - Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 4.
Cautions and Ejections: 32:23 (YELLOW), #24 Megan Stavish (STAN) 41:36 (YELLOW), #19 Allison Hung (CPP) 77:22 (YELLOW), #6 Sadie Ortiz (STAN).
Comments