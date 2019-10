College Sports Modesto-area college sports schedule | Friday, Oct. 11

Mens & Womens Cross Country

11 a.m.: Modesto JC at Butte Invite, Oroville

Mens Soccer

4 p.m.: Modesto JC at Cosumnes River College

4:30 p.m.: Cal St San Bernardino at Stanislaus St

Womens Soccer

3:30 p.m.: College of the Sequoias at Modesto JC

7 p.m.: Cal St San Bernardino at Stanislaus St

Volleyball

5 p.m.: Stanislaus St at Cal St Monterey Bay

6 p.m.: Columbia College at West Hills-Lemoore College

6:30 p.m.: Modesto JC at Sacramento City College