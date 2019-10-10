Pirate Weekly: Men’s water polo finishes third in tournament

The Modesto Junior College men’s water polo team went 3-1 and took third in the Saddleback College Tournament last weekend. The Pirates beat Ventura College 14-13; outhwestern College 16-1; and Crafton Hills 17-4. They lost to host Saddleback 12-11.

They are 6-9 overall and 0-2 in league.

Shelby Johnson (Johansen HS) is leading the Big 8 Conference in goals with 47, and tied with teammate Matt Vinson (Enochs HS) for assists lead with 34. Blake Taylor (Downey HS) is leading the league with 47 steals and Brandon Dhanowa (Turlock HS) is leading the league with 105 saves.

Volleyball: The Pirates (2-3, 7-6) went 2-0 in the third week of Big 8 Conference play after defeating Cosumnes River College (3-1) and Diablo Valley College (3-0).

Rhiannon Genilla (Manteca HS) led the team with 29 kills for the week. She had her seventh double-double of the season against Cosumnes River (19 kills — career high, 16 digs). Alyssa Stiles (Ceres HS) had a career high seven aces against Cosumnes River. The Pirates play at Sacramento City College on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: The MJC wrestling team hosts their annual Modesto Invitational this Saturday at the MJC Gym, with 10 to 12 teams participating at the all day event.

Men’s Soccer: The Pirates are 6-4-1 overall. Bryan Millan (Hilmar HS) leads the team with 21 points (10 goals and 1 assist). His 10 goals lead all Big 8 scorers and is fourth in the state.

Women’s Soccer: The MJC Women’s Team is 6-5-1 overall and 3-4 in conference play after defeating Sacramento City College on Tuesday. The Pirate women host the College of Sequoias on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Kalysa Smith (Gregori HS) leads the Pirates with 8 points (4 goals).

Women’s Golf: At the fourth Big 8 Conference tourney at Kings River Country Club, MJC finished second and Sam Smedshammer (Downey HS) took first with a 76. The fifth Big 8 matchup was Thursday at Turlock Country Club.

Women’s Water Polo: The MJC women are 4-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Christine Berry (Beyer HS) leads the Pirates with 24 goals and Lauryn Levintini (Beyer HS) has 18.