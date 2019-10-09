Warrior Weekly: Selia Torres named CCAA women’s soccer player of the week

The Stanislaus State women’s cross country team tackles the course at the Notre Dame De Namur Argonaut Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Stanislaus State University

Stanislaus State’s Selia Torres scored two goals, including an eventual game-winner, and was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Soccer Player of the Week.

The senior forward out of San Lorenzo produced two of the Warriors’ three goals last weekend in victories over San Francisco State and Humboldt State. Torres notched the seventh-minute opener in Friday’s 2-1 victory at San Francisco State.

She the scored in the 48th minute in Sunday’s 1-0 decision at Humboldt State.

Stanislaus State improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in CCAA play, and is in a two-way tie for third place with Chico State with nine points. The Warriors have won three straight matches.

The 8-1 start equals the team’s best since 2014, when that squad started 11-1 en route to a NCAA West Region title. The 2012 team went 12-1 and the 2013 team was undefeated in the season’s first 20 matches at 18-0-2. The Warriors have their CCAA home opener against Cal State San Bernardino on Friday at 7 p.m. They host Cal Poly Pomona at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Stanislaus State is 3-0 at home in 2019.

The men’s soccer team (3-6, 0-4 CCAA) also is home this weekend against the same opponents with Friday’s match at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday’s kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball team sweeps three-match homestand: The Warriors volleyball team had a 3-0 record last week at Fitzpatrick Arena, with wins over San Francisco State, Humboldt State and Sonoma State.

Stanislaus State, winner of four consecutive matches, improved to 10-4 for the program’s best start. The Warriors are 5-2 in the conference, tied for first with Chico State in the CCAA North.

Returning All-American Sierra Adams has returned to form after a preseason injury and is now leading the team with 3.04 kills per set.

Yisel Perez (Pitman HS) leads the team with 117 kills with Rachel Klopfer closely behind with 114. Two other Warriors are also over 100 kills — Macky Morris (105) and Jordon Wilson (103).

Wilson is fourth fourth in the CCAA with 1.06 blocks per set with 40 blocks with six solos. Kiara Erving has 48 total blocks (0.98 per set).

Libero Krista Hernandez has 214 digs in 52 sets for a 4.12 digs per set average, fifth best in the CCAA.

Primary setter Breanna Cannon is averaging 6.87 assists per set. Her 357 assists adds to her career totals as she’s now at 1,645 assists as a junior. Cannon is now just 10 assists away from moving up into the Stan State top five in career assists.

The Warriors are at Cal State Monterey Bay on Friday 5 p.m.

Both cross country teams ranked nationally: For the first time in school history, both men’s and women’s teams are nationally ranked.

The latest national poll released by the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association has the Warrior men at No. 24 and women at No. 23.

“I am very proud of both of our teams for this national recognition,” said head coach Darren Holman. “It is a testament of their hard work and dedication to our training and process of becoming one of the best distance programs in the country.”

This is the first time the men’s team has ever been ranked in the Top 25 by the USTFCCCA. The men also jumped up to No. 5 in the West Region poll, also its highest ever.

The women’s team made its debut in the top 25 this week and are ranked No. 8 in the West. The Warriors peaked at No. 19 nationally during week 7 last season before finishing the year at No. 25.