College Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

LOCAL

Cross Country

College Men

Capital Cross Challenge

at Sacramento, 8K Invitational Results

Team: 1. Cal Poly 51; 11. Stanislaus State 316 (out of 35 teams)

Individual: 1. Jake Ritter (Cal Poly), 24:04.1; 30. Carlos Mendoza, 24:45.9 (out of 282)

Other Warriors: 32. Tomas Huerta, 24:46.5; 56. Cristhian Macias, 24:58.9; 82. Andrew Vazquez, 25:15.0; Moises Benavides, 25:38.4; 163. Caleb Ko, 25:57.7; 189. Alexies Reynoso, 26:14.1.

College Women

Capital Cross Challenge

at Sacramento, 6K Invitational Results

Team: 1 Colorado Mines 89; 18. Stanislaus State 486 (out of 40 teams)

Individual: 1. Kaylee Mitchell (Seattle Pacific), 20:30.2; 44. Nancy Juarez 21:34.8 (out of 324)

Other Warriors: 89. Ruth Blanco, 22:00.9; 97. Makaely Bickel, 22:05.7; 140. Megan Oblin, 22:27.6; 157. Teresa Castillo, 22:36.5.

High School Boys

Capital Cross Challenge

Unseeded Division

Top 3 Teams (By Points): 1. Acalanes 107; 2. Pacific Grove 132; 3. Cosumnes Oaks 160 (out of 40 teams)

Local Teams: 15. Turlock 417; 23. Big Valley Christian 650.

Seeded Division

Top 3 Teams (By Points): 1. Poly (Long Beach) 107; 2. Jesuit 137; 3. Henry Jackson-WA 142 (out of 43 teams)

Local Teams: 17. Atwater 511.

High School Girls

Capital Cross Challenge

Unseeded Division

Top 3 Teams (By Points): 1. Davis-Yolo 103; 2. Piedmont 104; 3. St Francis 163 (out of 36 teams)

Local Teams: 11. Turlock 331; 23. Big Valley Christian 650.

Seeded Division

Top 3 Teams (By Points): 1. Vista Del Lago (F) 92; 2. Rio Americano 136; 3. Whitney 166 (out of 28 teams)

Local Teams: None.

Football

College Nonconference

Modesto JC 38, American River 20

Modesto 17 14 0 7 — 38 American 7 0 0 13 — 20

First Quarter

M - Tommy Ologundud 44 pass from Danny Velasquez (Parker Bonin Kick)

M - Bonin 20 FG

M - Lucas Curtis 5 run (Bonin Kick)

AR - Marco Baldacchi 70 run (Isaiah Gomez Kick)

Second Quarter

M - Michael Ramos 1 run (Bonin Kick)

M - Dayshawn Alders 3 run (Bonin Kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - Curtis 4 run (Bonin Kick)

AR - Markel Quinney 9 pass from Marco Baldacchi (Gomez Kick)

M - Juwan Tanner 49 pass from Baldacchi. (Pass Fail)

Records: Modesto Junior College 4-0; American River College 2-2

High School Week 6, Friday, Sept. 27

Western Athletic Conference Los Banos 24, Davis 7

Los Banos 7 3 6 8 — 24 Davis 7 10 0 0 — 17

First Quarter

D - Nick Arrieta 20 pass from Elijah Diaz (Roger Nevarez kick)

LB - Justin Incaprera 1 run (Will Gilardi kick)

Second Quarter

D - Diaz 2 run (Nevarez Kick)

D - Nevarez 20 FG

LB - Gilardi 22 FG

Third Quarter

LB - Justin Incaprera 14 run (Kick Fail)

Fourth Quarter

LB - Colby Copp 4 run (Adrian Carrillo pass from C. Copp)

Records: Los Banos (1-4, WAC 1-1); Davis (4-1, WAC 1-1)

JV: Davis 38-0

Central California Conference Golden Valley 35, Patterson 31

Patterson 14 3 14 0 — 31 G. Valley 7 21 0 7 — 35

First Quarter

P - Javier Huizar 27 yd pass from Logan McCleery: Adrian Melesio kick

P - Obidiah Godbolt 13 yd run: Melesio kick

GV - Avery Townsel 19 yd pass from Jonathan Peredia: Eliud Inzunza kick

Second Quarter

GV - Townsel 34 yd pass from Peredia: Inzunza kick

GV - Jabari Phillips 3 yd run: Inzunza kick

GV - Phillips 16 yd run: Inzunza kick

P - Melesio 45 yd FG

Third Quarter

P - Davante Imhoff 40 yd interception return: Melesio kick

P - Miguel Mendiola 24 yd pass from McCleery: Melesio kick

Fourth Quarter

GV - Phillips 16 yd run: Inzunza kick

Valley Oak League Central Catholic 49, Sierra 36

Sierra 3 7 6 20 — 36 Cen. Cath. 14 14 14 7 — 49

First Quarter

CC - Sithri Price 61 pass from Dalton Durossette (David Gallegos Kick)

S - Jordan Shinn 27-yard FG

CC - Minaya Olivo 10 run (Gallegos Kick)

Second Quarter

CC - Nic Sani 17 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)

S - Nyco Mendoza 34 pass from Shane Johnson (Shinn Kick)

CC - Price 43 pass from Durossette (Gallegos Kick)

Third Quarter

CC - Durossette 34-yard fumble recovery for touchdown (Gallegos Kick)

S - Kimoni Stalney 67 run (Kick Fail)

CC - Aiden Taylor 23 run (Gallegos Kick)

Fourth Quarter

S - Stanley 48 run (Kick Fail)

S - Melvyn Ceja 32 pass from Johnson (Shinn Kick)

CC - Durossette 2 run (Gallegos Kick)

S - Henry Palacios 99-yard kickoff return for touchdown (Shinn Kick)

Records: Central Catholic (2-4, VOL 2-0); Sierra (5-1, VOL 1-1)

Southern League Orestimba 35, Le Grand 13

Le Grand 0 6 0 7 — 13 Orestimba 14 7 7 7 — 35

First Quarter

OR - Xavier Avila 1 run (Eduardo Carranza Kick)

OR - Avila 1 run (Carranza Kick)

Second Quarter

LG - Gavin Hernandez 1 run (Kick Fail)

OR - Omar Venegas 30 pass from Anthony Casillas (Carranza Kick)

Third Quarter

OR - Abram Davis fumble recovery in end zone (Carranza Kick)

Fourth Quarter

OR - Jayden Vargas 72 pass from Casillas (Carranza Kick)

LG - Isaac Davison 27 run (Joe Gonzalez Kick)

Records: Orestimba (3-2, SL 1-10; Le Grand (2-3, SL 0-2)

JV: Orestimba 48-7.

Ripon Chr. 28, Denair 7

Denair 0 0 0 7 — 7 Ripon Chr. 0 7 7 14 — 28

Second Quarter

RC - Nolan Lingley 1 run (Caleb Terpsma Kick)

Third Quarter

RC - Sean McGovern 4 run (C. Terpsma Kick)

Fourth Quarter

RC - S. McGovern 20 pass from N. Lingley (C. Terpsma Kick)

D - Dylan De Silva 4 run (Elvis Silva Kick)

RC - S. McGovern 53 run (C. Terpsma Kick)

Records: Ripon Christian (4-1, SL 2-0); Denair (3-2, SL 1-1)