Stanislaus State golfer off to a fast start; women’s soccer team remains unbeaten

Two tournaments in five days and two Top 10 finishes for Warrior senior Kobie Lockwood. That’s how the senior golfer’s season started as he led Stanislaus State to a third place tie on Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational.

Lockwood shot a 6-under par total for fourth at the three-round tournament as the Warriors tallied a 4-under 860 in the two-day event at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

Three days earlier, on Saturday, Lockwood tied for 10th to lead the Warriors to fifth place at the Saint Martin’s Invitational in DuPont, Wash.

Lockwood, a 2019 Golf Coaches Association of America All-Region selection, felt at home at The Home Course in DuPont with a 5-under total. He had made his Warrior debut a year ago on this course when he shot a 65 his first time out.

In six rounds in five days, Lockwood has gone 69-75-68 in DuPoint and 70-71-69 in Bellingham. That’s a stroke average of 70.33.

By comparison, Lockwood’s scoring average a year ago was 72.82 after 34 rounds. The best single season stroke average in the Stan State record book is 71.22, held by Ryan Thornberry, a Stan State Athletics Hall of Famer.

Women’s soccer: The Warriors are 5-0 and and being noticed.

The latest United Soccer Coaches Association poll has the Warriors at No. 17, up from No. 21. The Top 20 ranking is the highest since they were ranked No. 10 in the 2015 preseason poll.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Herrman has not allowed a goal in the last four matches— 348-plus minutes. She boasts a 0.60 goals against average, which is fourth best in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Ilena Rivera (Manteca/East Union HS) leads the team in scoring with three goals and two assists. She’s followed closely by Sadie Ortiz (Atwater/Buhach Colony HS) and Skyler Hoy (Modesto/Central Catholic HS), each with two goals.

Men’s cross country: The Warriors moved up two spots in the region and are sixth best in the West, according to this week’s USTFCCCA poll.

The Warriors won the Kim Duyst Invitational in their last outing behind winner Cristhian Macias. All seven Warriors had career best times that night.

Despite dominating the Kim Duyst Invitational, the women’s team dropped two spots to No. 10 this week as it sat idle.

The squad is looking forward to this Saturday’s Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, where the Warriors upset Chico State last year. It was the team’s first win over Chico State as a CCAA program.