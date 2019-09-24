College Sports
Modesto-area college sports schedule | Wednesday, Sept. 25
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Modesto JC at San Joaquin Delta Collete, Stockton
Women’s Water Polo
2 p.m.: Modesto JC at Fresno City College
