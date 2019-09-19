College Sports
Modesto-area college sports schedule | Friday, Sept. 20
Men’s Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Modesto JC at Cabrillo College
Women’s Soccer
3:30 p.m.: Diablo Valley College at Modesto JC
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Sierra College at Modesto JC
Men’s Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Modesto JC at Cabrillo College
Women’s Soccer
3:30 p.m.: Diablo Valley College at Modesto JC
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Sierra College at Modesto JC
On the heels of back-to-back team victories to start the season, the Stanislaus State men’s cross country team has received regional attention.
This week, the Warriors are ranked No. 8 in the West by the USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association), tying for the highest ranking in program history.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments