Warrior Weekly: Cross country and women’s soccer teams ranked in the West Region

On the heels of back-to-back team victories to start the season, the Stanislaus State men’s cross country team has received regional attention.

This week, the Warriors are ranked No. 8 in the West by the USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association), tying for the highest ranking in program history.

Stan State men’s cross country finished the 2018 season at No. 8 and was No. 8 in Week 6 of the 2014 season.

The Warriors won the opening event on Aug. 31 at Crystal Springs then cruised to another win last Saturday at their own Kim Duyst Invitational in Ceres.

Both times, the team was led by different runners.

First, Andrew Vazquez (Delhi/Delhi HS) led the pack at the NDNU Invite in the 4.1 mile race. He clocked 22 minutes, 6.5 seconds, while the Warriors placed seven runners in the top 10.

At Ceres River Oak’s Golf Course during an event under the lights — a rarity in distance running — the Warriors were led by Cristhian Macias’s 24:40.2 time. With all five scorers in the top 14, Stan State came in ahead of seven other collegiate programs.

The women’s team, too, debut at No. 8 in the first weekly regional poll released by the USTFCCCA. Last year, the Warriors were as high as No. 7 and was No. 19 in the nation.

With a number of star runners sitting out this season as redshirts, the women also have won two consecutive races.

Nancy Juarez (18:53.7 in a 2.95-mile run) led the team at Crystal Springs and freshman Dede Salcedo was the top current Warrior at the Kim Duyst Invitational in third.

Both teams are off this week before running at the Capital Cross Challenge on Sept. 28 in Sacramento. The event, at Haggin Oaks Golf Course, serves as a preview of the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships on Nov. 23.

Women’s Soccer No. 3 in the West, best since 2014: With a 3-0-0 start, the women’s soccer team remains at No. 3 in the West Region, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll. The last time the Warriors were ranked this high in the region was Oct. 14, 2014, at No. 3, following three weeks at top of the West earlier in the season.

Currently, the Warriors are behind No. 1 UC San Diego and No. 2 Western Washington.

The Warriors travel to face Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday.

On the national poll, Stan State is No. 21 after debuting at No. 20 in week one.

Local standouts are leading the Warriors with top scorers Ilena Rivera (Manteca/Sierra HS), Sadie Ortiz (Atwater/Buhach Colony HS) and Skyler Hoy (Modesto/Central Catholic HS).

Men’s soccer continues homestand: The men’s soccer team, which is 3-1-0 start, concludes its five-game homestand to start the season this Saturday with a noon match against Saint Martin’s from Lacey, Wash.

The Warriors are playing five matches in 14 days to begin the 2019 season.

Women’s Volleyball won Showcase pod: The Warriors went 4-0 last weekend in the Stanislaus State pod of the D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase tournament at Fitzpatrick Arena. Stan State posted wins over Western Oregon, Northwest Nazarene, Holy Names and Notre Dame de Namur to improve to 5-2.

Right-side hitter Yisel Perez (Turlock/Pitman HS) and libero Krista Hernandez were named to the overall All-Tournament team.

The Showcase was held at six different sites in California with CCAA institutions hosting teams from the other two West Region conferences — Pacific West Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference.