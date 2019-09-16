College Sports
Modesto-area college sports schedule | Tuesday, Sept. 17
Men’s Soccer
2 p.m.: Texas - Periman Basin at Stanislaus State
4 p.m.: Modesto JC at Ohlone College
Men’s Soccer
5 p.m.: Modesto JC at Sierra College
Men’s Soccer
2 p.m.: Texas - Periman Basin at Stanislaus State
4 p.m.: Modesto JC at Ohlone College
Men’s Soccer
5 p.m.: Modesto JC at Sierra College
Cornerbacks often will tell you they're on an island, alone opposite a receiver on the football field. Ambry Thomas has experienced that. He also recently experienced being on his own personal island surrounded by doctors telling him something he refused to accept.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments