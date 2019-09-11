Warrior Weekly: Warrior alum Joe Ryan named to MLB Prospect Team of the Year

Stanislaus State University

Joe Ryan had himself a great first season as a pro.

The former Warrior pitcher was a top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and he helped lead the Charlotte Stone Crabs (High-A) to a historic season in the Florida State League. Ryan finished the season in Montgomery (AA).

On Tuesday, he was named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year as one of the two starting pitchers who dominated in the minor leagues.

Ryan was 9-4 with a 1.96 earned run average and struck out 183 in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

Women’s Cross Country Preview: Fourth-year head coach Darren Holman said his 2019 Warriors are just as good as last year’s squad.

Last year’s team finished second at the California Collegiate Athletic Association championships last November. Stan State placed all five scorers in the top 20 to push winner Chico State.

Those Warriors were ranked a program-high No. 19 in the USTFCCCA coaches national poll.

“So far in training, time trials and after the first meet, I think we are at least equal to as good as last year’s team,” Holman said. “And this is with a lot of (top runners) redshirting and some young runners.”

For now, Nancy Juarez emerges as the leader. She was the fifth fastest in that pack of women to finish second in the CCAA last season.

Juarez is coming off a win last Saturday at the NDNU Argonauts Invitational at Crystal Springs. She led the pack of Warriors, including returners Kayla Jacklich (Ripon High), Makaelyn Bickel (Downey High), Ruth Blanco, and Yajaira Salinas (Escalon High). Two freshmen — Dede Salcedo and Megan Oblin (Sierra High) — and transfer Theresa Castillo all finished in the top 10 on Saturday.

Salcedo, who is from the famed McFarland High School, finished second on Saturday. The well-decorated Salcedo was a top runner as a youth. She won multiple youth national championships before she turned 13 and led McFarland to sectional championships.

“(In track) Dede was running D2 qualifying times (in the 1500) when she was a freshman in high school,” added Holman.

Running fans will be able to see this group of Warriors run against nine other collegiate programs this Saturday night when Stan State hosts the annual Kim Duyst Invitational.

The meet is held under the lights at River Oaks Golf Course in Ceres. There are multiple prep races as well with nearly 30 high schools entered. In all, more than 1,000 student-athletes will be racing at the golf course, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Men’s cross country team to build on 2018 success: The men’s cross country team also had one of its best seasons last year. The Warriors finished fifth in the CCAA (best finish since 2014) and eighth in the NCAA Regionals.

The current squad is led by Andrew Vazquez (NDNU invite winner last Saturday) and Modesto JC alum Alexies Reynoso (school record holder in track in the 5,000 meters). Vazquez (Delhi High) was the CCAA champion in the 1,500 meters last May.

Carlos Mendoza, Cristhian Macias, Tomas Huerta (Stockton/Weston Ranch HS), Moises Benavides (Modesto/Downey HS) and newcomer Caleb Ko round of the current top seven runners.

This group won the NDNU Argonauts Invitational on Saturday, beating a team picked to finish second in the PacWest Conference. Four Warriors finished ahead of PacWest freshman of the Year Anthony Garcia.

Volleyball opens with Division II Showcase: Six teams — two each from the CCAA, Great Northwest Athletic Conference and Pacific West Conference — compete this week at Fitzpatrick Arena in the Div. II West Region Showcase. Stan State is one of six sites across the state in an annual tradition that pits schools in the three conferences against each other in pod play.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and runs through Saturday night. Stan State (1-2) plays twice on Thursday. The Warriors open against Western Oregon at 12:30 p.m. and host Northwest Nazarene at 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer debuts at No. 20 in first national poll: Fresh off a 2-0 start, including a 2-0 upset win over No. 22 Concordia, the Stan State women’s soccer team debuts at No. 20 in this week’s national poll. The Top 25 coaches poll is conducted by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

This is the first time the Warriors appear in the Top 25 since the 2015 preseason poll when they were No. 10.