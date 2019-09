College Sports Modesto-area college sports schedule | Wednesday, Sept. 11

Women’s Soccer

4 p.m.: Modesto JC at Ohlone College

7 p.m.: Stanislaus State at Fresno Pacifc

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Modesto JC vs Alameda College; 4 p.m.: vs Marin College at Cosumnes River College Classic

Wrestling

7 p.m.: San Joaquin Delta College at Modesto JC