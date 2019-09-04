Warrior Weekly: Women’s soccer team seeking a return to postseason

When the Stanislaus State women’s soccer team set foot on the Warrior Stadium pitch on Thursday to open the 2019 season, they will not only be “Protecting the House.” The Warriors will also be “Fighting for Respect.”

That’s the team’s main goal this season — to try and regain the respect it once had among the West Region, particularly in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. Stan State was picked to finish seventh in the coaches’ preseason poll.

The Warriors have not appeared in the postseason since losing in the semifinals of the 2016 CCAA Championships in Turlock. Stan State had a tradition of competing in November when it made seven straight tournaments from 2010 to 2016 with two CCAA titles.

“It’s been too long since we were in the postseason. We have the tradition of being (in the tournament) on a regular basis,” said Gabriel Bolton, who enters his 15thseason as head coach. “Our main goals are fighting for respect and getting back into the postseason.”

It hasn’t been that long since the women’s soccer program captured the West Region championship in 2014. But everyone from that team has departed.

Now the current squad looks for leadership in co-captains and fifth-year seniors Alyssa Herrman and Selia Torres. Both joined the program in 2015.

Herrman will take the spot as the full-time starting goalkeeper while fellow senior Alexa Gisin has also been strong and could see some net-minding time.

“(Alyssa) has worked very hard and has been dedicated to the program in her years here. She’s been fantastic since this past spring when she came in knowing she’s the front-runner for the position.”

The Warriors begin the season at home in a four-team Warrior Challenge tournament starting on Thursday. Sonoma State plays Concordia Portland at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Warriors vs. Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. with two more matches on Saturday at Noon and 2:30 p.m.

Returning All-CCAA Players: The best player on the team is Sadie Ortiz (Atwater/Fresno State). Halfway through last season, Ortiz moved up top to be a scorer after being one of the best defenders in the CCAA.

Bolton said she will now be a full-time attacker with her tremendous speed and skills. The All-CCAA second team pick can dribble through defenders and finish with either foot.

At midfield, Ilena Rivera (Manteca/East Union HS) is also a returning All-CCAA second team selection. She scored six goals with two assists a season ago to add to Ortiz’s seven-goal, two-assist campaign.

Jenna Zuniga, an All-CCAA honorable mention defender, will anchor the back field. This summer, Zuniga was a WPSL (Women’s Premier Soccer League) Pac North All-Conference selection as a member of the San Ramon FC.

Key Warriors to Track: The 2019 team may not have that many star names, but many up-and-coming Warriors figure to shine as they add to the team depth.

To name a few more returners, Julia Cummings, Anisa Saechao (Merced/Merced HS), and Skyler Hoy (Modesto/Central Catholic HS) are also in the conversation as key contributors.

Central Valley High grads Jocelyn Lopez and Abby Martinez, as well as Jackenzy Mancilla (Modesto/Davis HS), are some of the freshmen who can make immediate impact on the field.

Lopez was known for her scoring prowess (33 goals, 9 assists as a senior) as a prep standout, but the 2018 Modesto Bee Player of the Year has been converted to a defender.

Kendel Gisin — the third Gisin sister on the team — and walk-on Jetta Saetuern (Merced/Merced HS) have also impressed so far in preseason.

Men’s Soccer Team Features Local Talent: A quick glance at the 2019 men’s soccer roster, one thing definitely jumps out. There are a lot of local cities listed as players’ hometowns.

In all, 16 players on the active roster are from the 209. Four Warriors are from Oakdale and four more from Pitman High.

At the top of the list is returning All-CCAA honorable mention pick Adrian Yepez (Hilmar/Hilmar HS), who led the team with five goals and four assists last season. Co-captain Ryan Kane (3 goals, 2 assist) also figures to be a leader.

Returning starters who are local include Joseph Mayorca (Stockton/Sierra HS), Miguel Galdzmez (Turlock/Pitman HS), Adolfo Maldonado (Keyes/Pitman HS), Carlos Amaya (Turlock/Pitman HS), Edgar Garcia (Riverbank/Riverbank HS), and Jake Mendoza (Oakdale/Oakdale HS).

Mayorca was fourth on the team in scoring last year with four goals and two assists.

Among the newcomers who figures to factor into the depth chart are MJC transfer Sergio Cervantes (Patterson) in goal and freshmen Dayne Sturtevant (Oakdale/Oakdale HS), Phillip Fuentes (Modesto/Gregori HS), Daniel Dubiel (Oakdale/Oakdale HS), Juan Perez (Patterson/Patterson HS), Luis Cordero-Reyes (Patterson/Pitman HS), Axel Lomeli (Modesto/Gregori HS), Juan Valenzuela (Merced/Buhach Colony HS) and Erick Anaya (Oakdale/Oakdale HS).

“The boys have worked hard this past summer and with the new additions it makes our squad one with depth,” 11th-year head coach Dana Taylor said. “I believe that we are ready once again to challenge in the CCAA. Our preseason exhibitions gave us a good idea of our strengths and weaknesses. These first five games in our non-conference schedule will allow us to prepare for the conference opponents.”

The Warriors will have the benefit of playing on home pitch at Warrior Stadium for the first three weeks of the season. They open a five-match homestand on Sunday, Sept. 8 against Academy of Art at 7 p.m.