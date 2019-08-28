Pirate Weekly: MJC baseball sends 12 players to four-year universities.

Modesto’s Devan Bass breaks free for a big gain during the Big 8 Conference game with Sacramento City College at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Modesto won the game 27-24. aalfaro@modbee.com

MJC Baseball 2019 Transfers: Modesto Junior College baseball transferred 12 Pirates to four-year universities from its 2019 team that went 24-17 and earned a state playoff bid. Each student athlete came to MJC from the local area. The transfers are: P Blane Abeyta (Ceres HS, University of Nevada), P Jackson Bennett (Escalon HS, Simpson University), OF Jonathan Temple (Turlock HS, Valparaiso University), C Brandon Booz (Turlock HS, Hawai’i Pacific University), P Landon Curtis (Turlock HS, University of the Pacific), P Tanner Shears (Enochs HS, Sacramento State University), P Brandon Peterson (Excel Academy - Stockton, Hawai’i Pacific University), P Ernesto Huizar (Patterson HS, Holy Names University), P Kevin Duffy (Beyer HS, Southeastern University), UTIL Nick Singer (Atwater HS, Vanguard University), 1B Marco Gonzales (Manteca HS, Sonoma State University), and P Vito Rodin, (Oakdale HS, Sonoma State University).

“I am extremely proud of what these young men accomplished on the field and in the classroom as student athletes in our program. They were a huge reason why we had such a successful season, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them,” MJC head baseball coach Zeb Brayton said.

MJC Football Team Preseason National Ranking: The Modesto Junior College football team, following a 2016 Valley League championship, 2017 Gridiron Bowl championship and 2018 Golden State Bowl championship win over City College of San Francisco for the first time since 1958, has earned a spot on the 2019 College Football America Juco Preseason Top 30, with a No. 24 national ranking. MJC’s schedule will be one of the toughest in 2019, playing five of their games against teams that are also included in the national top 30. East Mississippi CC, the defending NJCAA national champion, is No. 1 on the list. Not too far behind is Laney College at #6 in the nation, who the Pirates open the season against on September 6 at 7:00 p.m. in Oakland. Last season, the Pirates were 8-3 and finished with the No. 8 state ranking.

MJC Football reaches the $1 million dollar mark in financial assistance: In 2018, 16 MJC Pirates transferred to four-year universities, five of which went to Division 1 schools. The football transfers scholarship aid package totaled over $1 million for the first time since head coach Rusty Stivers announced the $1 million annual goal for the MJC football program. The transfers are: Vaatofu Sauvao (Samoana, University of Colorado), Ron Sharlou (Turlock HS, University of San Diego), Devan Bass (Pitman HS, Western Michigan), Jereicho Taamu (Turlock HS, San Jose State), Austin Martins (Orestimba HS, Valparaiso), Brandon Johnson (Nu’ululi Voc Tech, Olivet Nazarene), Broderick Medrano (Oakdale HS, Central Washington), Robert Maxson (Stagg HS, Friends University), Rob Luckett (Lathrop HS, Adams State), Izell Price (West Lake MI, Western New Mexico), TJ Dayak (Mountain House HS, Montana State Northern), Trae Nichols (Modesto HS, Idaho), and four others transferring but not playing football; Adiel Haleck and Rhine Haleck (Samoana HS, Central Washington), Jack Weaver (East Union HS, San Diego State) and Chase Winchester (Central Valley HS, Stanislaus State). The estimate for 11 of the 16 transfers receiving aid is approximate to student information and average costs of education at each school.

MJC Softball is back... New Coach, New Season, New Goal: New head coach Donnie Donaldson takes the helm for the Pirates and is ready to strike hard in the Big 8 Conference. Donaldson has been a local head softball coach for over 12 years, 8 years at Ceres HS, qualifying for playoffs in 7 of those years and the last 4 years at Waterford HS, qualifying each year. He won coach of the year in two leagues during his tenure. Once was in the Valley Oak League in 2009 and again in the Western Athletic Conference in 2013. He also founded the Tri County Smash Softball Organization in 2005. Not wasting any time, the Lady Pirates have scheduled a fall season schedule prior to the regular spring season, with games against Division II Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont, CA, followed by Merced College, Reedley College and Cabrillo College later in the fall.