Sierra Adams

The rebuilding of the Stanislaus State women’s volleyball team is taking shape. The rest of the California Collegiate Athletic Association is taking notice.

In the preseason coaches’ poll, the Warriors were picked to finish second behind Stan Francisco State.

Stanislaus State, 16-11 overall, 9-9 in the CCAA last season, reached the conference tournament but lost in the first round.

"(The poll result) hopefully will give our team some confidence going into the season being recognized and gained the respect from other coaches in the conference," said fifth-year coach Mallori Gibson-Rossi, whose team opens the season at the Dixie State Tournament Sept. 6-7.

The Warriors began rebuilding with the recruiting class of 2017.

In that year, (the only season Stan State missed the conference tournament), new Warriors Breanna Cannon, Rachel Klopfer, Chelsey Berry, Mya Marshall, Yisel Perez and Sierra Adams arrived.

This group is looking for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Here’s a closer look at the Warriors:

The Recruiting Class of 2017: The rebuilding year saw the arrival of S Cannon (Phoenix, Ariz.), OH Klopfer (Las Vegas, Nev.), Berry (Tracy), OH Marshall (Temecula), RS Perez (Turlock/Pitman HS), and OH Adams (Silverdale, Wash.). All of these Warriors remain key players and leaders in the program.

All-American Adams: Adams earned an All-American honorable mention after a stellar junior year. She averaged 4.04 kills per set with a .328 attacking percentage to tally 307 kills. Her attacking percentage is a new Stan State record.

"(The award) gave her self-confidence that she can play at a very high level,” Gibson-Rossi said. “She knew she had a great season. She didn't realize what a high level she was playing at until she received the award. It was a huge accomplishment and it has motivated her to be even better for her senior year. She told everyone she wants to be a first-team All-American.”

Cannon Sets the Offense: Starting setter Cannon surpassed 1,000 assists in two years and is on-pace to break the school's all-time career record. The returning captain enters her junior season with 1,288 assists (The record is 1,950 set by Jessica Lehner, 2009-11).

"(Breanna) has learned how to lead through the ups and downs. She has high expectations for herself and for her team," Gibson-Rossi said.

Incoming Stars: Adding to the depth of talents in 2019 are transfers L Krista Hernandez (Culver City/Cal State Bakersfield) and MB Kiara Erving (Pomona/Arizona Western College).

"Krista is just a go-getter and her great defense has made our hitters work even harder during practices. She's actually frustrated our hitters because they couldn't put the ball down against her," added Gibson-Rossi. "Kiara adds a whole new dynamic to our offense that we didn't have before with her quickness and athletic ability. She's up in the air before the setter sets the ball and has a fast, powerful swing."

First Matches: The Warriors open the regular season on the road in St. George, Utah, at the Dixie State Tournament (Sept. 6-7) before hosting the D2 West Region Showcase tournament at Fitzpatrick Arena, Sept. 12-14. Stan State's first CCAA match is Wednesday, Sept. 18 against rival Chico State.