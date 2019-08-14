Athletes are back at Stanislaus State. Here’s what Warriors fans can expect.

High school athletes aren’t the only ones returning to the fields, courts and trails this month.

About 120 fall athletes, and another 150 who play winter and spring sports, return to the Stanislaus State campus this week.

“We are really excited to have everyone back on campus for another year at Warrior Athletics,” athletic director Terry Donovan said. “It is going to be a great year and we are looking forward to many successes on and off the field of competition in 2019-20.”

Volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer and cross county get their seasons underway within the next month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While student-athletes can begin individual workouts on their own, coaches can begin to conduct team practices and instructions starting on Saturday.

The soccer programs will train on the soccer practice complex near Warrior Stadium while the volleyball team laces up inside at Fitzpatrick Arena. The cross country team is taking a field trip to Mammoth Lakes for altitude training and team bonding.

The men’s soccer team hosts a number of preseason scrimmages, including a match against Dominican on Aug. 27 as part of the University’s Welcome Back Weeks festivities. Admission is free to the general public for the 7 p.m. kickoff at Warrior Stadium.

The women’s soccer team begins its regular season on Sept. 5 with a four-team Warrior Challenge tournament featuring Sonoma State, Concordia-Portland and Southern Oregon.

The volleyball team will spend its first week in St. George, Utah, before welcoming five opponents as part of the Division II West Region Showcase, Sept. 12-14.

The cross country team will host its only home meet on Sept. 14 in Ceres. The Kim Duyst Cross Country Invitational, which will also include area high school teams, will be held at 7 p.m. at River Oaks Golf Course.

Season previews: At warriorathletics.com, the school will begin rolling out its previews in all sports. There are a number of Stanislaus District athletes dotting those rosters. Here are the upcoming preview dates — women’s volleyball (Aug. 21), men’s soccer (Aug. 28), women’s soccer (Sept. 4), men’s and women’s cross country (Sept. 11).

CCAA All-Academic: A total of 68 Stanislaus State student-athletes made the grades and were included on the CCAA All-Academic Awards list, released by the California Collegiate Athletic Association this week. These Warriors represent every Stan State athletic team with 21 of them from women’s soccer. Riverbank’s Rolaun Dunham (men’s basketball), Waterford’s Cali Miller (Volleyball) and Natalie Larson (women’s soccer) of Turlock are among the 18 local standouts receiving this honor. To qualify for the award, a student-athlete must earn a grade-point-average of 3.40 or higher in a minimum of 24 semester units in one of the 13 CCAA-sponsored sports.

Cheer teams: For the fourth consecutive season, the Stan State cheer team will be competing in the National Collegiate Association (NCA) National Championships. The Warriors qualified to advance during the NCA Summer Camp competition in Las Vegas, Aug. 1-3. The NCA College Nationals is April 8-12, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida.