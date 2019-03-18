College Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, March 18, 2019

LOCAL

Baseball

High School

Non-Conference, March 16

Woodland Chr. 2, Big Valley Chr. 1

BVC

000

100

0

1

5

6

WC

101

000

x

2

6

0

WP – Jack Sheaman. LP – Tyler Meyer .

Woodland Christian (3-1) – J. Sheaman 1-2 (bb), Camerson Bailey 1-3, Carlos Romero 1-3 (run), Patrick Lutz 1-3 (2 sb), Jordan Trammell 1-3 (bb), Justin Paulson 1-4 (run).

Big Valley Christian (8-2) – Anthony McDonald 2-3 (2B), Austin Burden 1-2 (RBI, bb), Cade Countryman 1-2 (bb), T. Meyer 1-2, Thommy Brown (run).

Softball

College

Non-Conference, March 17

Concordia 1, Stanislaus 0 (Gm2)

Stanislaus

000

000

00

0

10

1

Concordia

000

000

01

2

4

0

E. Morris, Callie Nunes (6) and MacKenzie Graham. Megan Stacy and Maya Yoshiura.

WP – C. Nunes (14-2). LP – M. Stacy (1-6).

Concordia-Irvine (19-3) – Sarah. Kretschmar 1-2 (RBI), M. Graham 1-3, Michelle Lieng 1-3, S. Dix (run, sb).

Stanislaus State (9-16) – Aliyah Garvin 2-4 (2B), Desiree Gonzalez 2-4 (2B), Kayla Fajardo 1-3 (bb), Deja Guzman 1-3, Sydnee Machado 1-3, Alexus Martinez 1-3 (bb).

Concordia 2, Stanislaus 1 (Gm1)

Stanislaus

000

000

1

1

3

4

Concordia

001

001

x

2

4

0

Callie Nunes and MacKenzie Graham. Kylie Ragsdale and Maya Yoshiura.

WP – C. Nunes (13-2). LP – K. Ragsdale (2-5).

Concordia-Irvine (18-3) – Sydney Sprinkle 1-2 (bb), Amanda Gjertsen 1-3 (RBI), Michelle Lieng 1-3 (run, 2B, sb), Megan Massa 1-3 (2B), C. Nunes (CG).

Stanislaus State (9-15) – Sydnee Machado 1-2 (RBI, bb), M. Yoshiura 1-3, Melissa Spencer 1-4.

CCAA Saturday’s Results

Game 1: Stanislaus State 3, Cal State San Marcos 0.

Game 2: Cal State San Marcos 4, Stanislaus State 0.

Tennis

College Women

Non-Conference, March 17

Stanislaus St. 9, American River 0

Singles – #49 Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Eva Spindler, 6-1, 6-0; Amila Gogalija (Stan) d. Abigail Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Maria Ochoa (Stan) d. Haley Van Orman, 6-1, 6-0; Sylvana Talamantes (Stan) d. Danielle Beningfield, 6-1, 6-0; Megan Hagerty (Stan) d. Rebecca Rasmussen, 6-0, 6-1; Briana Hooks (Stan) d. Emily Cowan, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles – 1. C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan) d. E. Spindler/H. Van Orman, 6-1; M. Ochoa/M. Hagerty (Stan) d. A. Garcia/R. Rasmussen, 6-1; A. Gogalija/T. Galya (Stan) d. D. Beningfield/E. Cowan, 6-0.

Records: Stanislaus State 4-5, American River College 3-2.

Saturday’s Match

PacWest Conference

Stanislaus State 5, Dominican 2

