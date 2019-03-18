Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, March 18, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
High School
Non-Conference, March 16
Woodland Chr. 2, Big Valley Chr. 1
BVC
000
100
0
—
1
5
6
WC
101
000
x
—
2
6
0
WP – Jack Sheaman. LP – Tyler Meyer .
Woodland Christian (3-1) – J. Sheaman 1-2 (bb), Camerson Bailey 1-3, Carlos Romero 1-3 (run), Patrick Lutz 1-3 (2 sb), Jordan Trammell 1-3 (bb), Justin Paulson 1-4 (run).
Big Valley Christian (8-2) – Anthony McDonald 2-3 (2B), Austin Burden 1-2 (RBI, bb), Cade Countryman 1-2 (bb), T. Meyer 1-2, Thommy Brown (run).
Softball
College
Non-Conference, March 17
Concordia 1, Stanislaus 0 (Gm2)
Stanislaus
000
000
00
—
0
10
1
Concordia
000
000
01
—
2
4
0
E. Morris, Callie Nunes (6) and MacKenzie Graham. Megan Stacy and Maya Yoshiura.
WP – C. Nunes (14-2). LP – M. Stacy (1-6).
Concordia-Irvine (19-3) – Sarah. Kretschmar 1-2 (RBI), M. Graham 1-3, Michelle Lieng 1-3, S. Dix (run, sb).
Stanislaus State (9-16) – Aliyah Garvin 2-4 (2B), Desiree Gonzalez 2-4 (2B), Kayla Fajardo 1-3 (bb), Deja Guzman 1-3, Sydnee Machado 1-3, Alexus Martinez 1-3 (bb).
Concordia 2, Stanislaus 1 (Gm1)
Stanislaus
000
000
1
—
1
3
4
Concordia
001
001
x
—
2
4
0
Callie Nunes and MacKenzie Graham. Kylie Ragsdale and Maya Yoshiura.
WP – C. Nunes (13-2). LP – K. Ragsdale (2-5).
Concordia-Irvine (18-3) – Sydney Sprinkle 1-2 (bb), Amanda Gjertsen 1-3 (RBI), Michelle Lieng 1-3 (run, 2B, sb), Megan Massa 1-3 (2B), C. Nunes (CG).
Stanislaus State (9-15) – Sydnee Machado 1-2 (RBI, bb), M. Yoshiura 1-3, Melissa Spencer 1-4.
CCAA Saturday’s Results
Game 1: Stanislaus State 3, Cal State San Marcos 0.
Game 2: Cal State San Marcos 4, Stanislaus State 0.
Tennis
College Women
Non-Conference, March 17
Stanislaus St. 9, American River 0
Singles – #49 Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Eva Spindler, 6-1, 6-0; Amila Gogalija (Stan) d. Abigail Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Maria Ochoa (Stan) d. Haley Van Orman, 6-1, 6-0; Sylvana Talamantes (Stan) d. Danielle Beningfield, 6-1, 6-0; Megan Hagerty (Stan) d. Rebecca Rasmussen, 6-0, 6-1; Briana Hooks (Stan) d. Emily Cowan, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles – 1. C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan) d. E. Spindler/H. Van Orman, 6-1; M. Ochoa/M. Hagerty (Stan) d. A. Garcia/R. Rasmussen, 6-1; A. Gogalija/T. Galya (Stan) d. D. Beningfield/E. Cowan, 6-0.
Records: Stanislaus State 4-5, American River College 3-2.
Saturday’s Match
PacWest Conference
Stanislaus State 5, Dominican 2
