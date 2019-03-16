College Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, March 15, 2019

LOCAL

Baseball

College

BIG 8 Conference, March 14

Folsom Lake 8, Modesto JC 7

Modesto

002

320

000

7

8

2

Folsom

301

011

11x

8

10

2

CJ Pallari, K. Zeinin (3) J. Forrester (3), R. Espinoza (6), M. Corrigan (7), C. Wiese (8), T. Cochran (9) and Adam Schroeder. Brandon Peterson, B. Hagen (3), V. Rodin (6), B. Enos (7) and Brandon Booz.

WP – Wiese (1-0). LP – Enos (0-1).

S – Cochran (1).

Folsom Lake College (14-9, 4-5 BIG 8) – Clayton Borges 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs, bb, sb), Anthony Mislinski 2-4 (3 RBI, run, 2B), A. Schroeder 2-4 (RBI, 3 runs, bb, HR), Jake Gross 1-3 (run, 2bb, sb).

Modesto Junior College (15-6, 3-3 BIG 8) – Nick Price 2-3, Jonathan Temple 2-3 (RBI, bb), Chris Alonza 1-3 (run, bb), Zach Brown 1-3 (2 RBI).

Golf

High School Boys

Central California Athletic League

March 13

Gregori 391, Pitman 460

at Muni.

Gregori - Adam Williams 70, Michael Doll 77, Ricardo Diaz 79, Nick Vigil 79, Michael Nuccio 86, Joshua Imantog 90.

Pitman - Marcus Hawley 86, Steven Bishop 87, Connor Cook 92, Craig Malech 97, Derek Nevarez 98, Vinny Damante 110.

Clubs

Jack Tone Lady Niners, March 15

First Flight: Kathie VonHof 33; Annette van Heukelem 34.

Second Flight: Clare Buchanan 32; Judy Presley 33.

Putts: C. Buchanan 18.

Softball

College

CCAA, March 15

Stanislaus 3, San Marcos 0 (Gm2)

Stanislaus

000

000

3

3

7

0

San Marcos

000

000

0

0

6

1

Kylie Ragsdale, Megan Stacy (2) and Maya Yoshiura. Carly Slack, Skie Munoz (1) and Andrea Wood.

WP – Stacy (2-5). LP – Slack (2-2).

Stanislaus State (11-14, 7-11 CCAA) – Joerdan Lovell 2-3 (RBI), Melissa Spencer 2-4 (RBI, run), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (2 RBI, run, 2B), M. Yoshiura 1-3 (2 RBI, run, HR).

Cal State San Marcos (6-12, 5-10 CCAA) – Cat Calderon 2-3 (RBI, run, sb), Kammy Fisher 2-3 (2B), Brittney Scardina 1-3 (2B), A. Wood 1-3 (run), Nikki Andelin 1-4.

Stanislaus 6, San Marcos 4 (Gm1)

Stanislaus

600

000

0

6

8

2

San Marcos

040

000

0

4

7

2

Kyndra Marzorini and Maya Yoshiura. Caitlin Vinyard and Melody Forstie.

WP – Marzorini (7-5). LP – Vinyard (2-4).

Stanislaus State (10-14, 6-11 CCAA) – Lia Tom 2-3 (RBI, run), Joerdan Lovell 2-3 (RBI), Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (RBI), K. Marzorini 1-2 (CG), M. Yoshiura 1-3.

Cal State San Marcos (6-11, 5-110 CCAA) – Nikki Andelin 3-3 (2B), Melody Forstie 1-3, Ronni Silas 1-3, Andrea Wood 1-3.

Swimming

High School Boys

March 15

Central California Athletic Conference

Pitman 91, Modesto 79

Results - 200 Medley Relay: Pitman 2.08.46. 200 Free: Peterson (M) 2.06.68. 200 I.M.: James Duffany (LB) 2:23.77. 50 Free: Shelby Johnson (J) 24.00. 100 Butterfly: Carson Brizzee (LB), 1:04.41. 100 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 54.32. 500 Freestyle: W. Johnson 5:14.98. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:39.17. 100 Backstroke: Anthony VanderPoel (LB) 1:07.30. 100 Breastroke: C. Brizzee (LB) 1:13.76. 400 Free Relay: Johansen 3:54.13.

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 89, Johansen 73

Results - 200 Medley Relay: Los Banos 1:57.04. 200 Free: Will Johnson (J) 1:55.10. 200 I.M.: James Duffany (LB) 2:23.77. 50 Free: Shelby Johnson (J) 24.00. 100 Butterfly: Carson Brizzee (LB), 1:04.41. 100 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 54.32. 500 Freestyle: W. Johnson 5:14.98. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:39.17. 100 Backstroke: Anthony VanderPoel (LB) 1:07.30. 100 Breastroke: C. Brizzee (LB) 1:13.76. 400 Free Relay: Johansen 3:54.13.

High School Girls

March 15

Central California Athletic Conference

Pitman 93, Modesto 76

Results - 200 Medley Relay: Pitman 2.08.46. 200 Freestyle: Peterson (M) 2.06.68. 200 I.M.: NGO (P) 2.28.86. 50 Freestyle: Linderman (P) 27.98. 100 Fly: Lok (P) 1.09.27. 100 Freestyle: Zhu (M) 1.03.66. 500 Freestyle: Peterson (M) 5.31.34. 200 Free Relay: Pitman 1.52.16. 100 Backstroke: Linderman (P) 1.13.47. 100 Breastroke: Zhu (M) 1.23.15. 400 Free Relay: Modesto 4.26.18.

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 115, Johansen 50

Results - 200 Medley Relay: Los Banos 2:13.00. 200 Freestyle: Alana Olango (LB) 2:30.57. 200 I.M.: Brooke Torres (LB) 2:49.14. 50 Freestyle: Taylor Parmely (LB) 28.94. 100 Freestyle: Alana Watkins (LB) 1:04.64. 500 Freestyle: A. Olango (LB) 6:45.00. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:56.11. 100 Backstroke: B. Torres (LB) 1:14.79. 100 Breastroke: Madylen Brizzee (LB) 1:19.24. 400 Free Relay: (LB) 4:30.00.

Tennis

College Women

PacWest Conference, March 15

Sonoma State 6, Stanislaus State 2

Singles: Jensyn Warren (SSU) d. Cassidy Ferrell, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Clarisa Colling (SSU) d. Amila Gogalija, 6-4, 6-4; Maria Ochoa (Stan) d. Jenna DeTurk, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Carolyn Brooner (SSU) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-0, 6-4; Carolina Alfonsin (SSU) d. Sylvana Talamantes, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6; Hannah Highsmith (SSU) d. Taylor Galya, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: J. Warren/C. Brooner (SSU) d. C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen, 6-4; M. Hagerty/M. Ochoa (Stan) d. C. Colling/C. Alfonsin, 6-2; J. DeTurk/H. Highsmith (SSU) d. A. Gogalija/T. Galya, 6-3.

Records: Sonoma State 1-2; Stanislaus State 3-4.

High School Boys

Valley Oak League, March 14

Central Catholic 9, Weston Ranch 0

Singles: Dane Juarez (CC) d. Brendan Le, 6-1, 6-1; Will Grimes (CC) d. Tony Artega, 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Wagner (CC) d. Chris Ivan Orpilla, 6-0, 6-2; Robert Wagner (CC) d. Michael Hillier, 6-0, 6-0; Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Kaleb Phaysalenum, 6-0, 6-0; Max Pezoldt (CC) d. Mathew Moua, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Adrian Cuevas/Christian Enevoldsen (CC) d. Sergio Flores/Wilson Tomasino, 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Croasdale/Ayden Halvorsen (CC) d. Christian Labalon/Jeremy Labalon, 6-1, 6-1; Noah West/Trendon Arriola (CC) won by default.

  Comments  