Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, March 15, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
College
BIG 8 Conference, March 14
Folsom Lake 8, Modesto JC 7
Modesto
002
320
000
—
7
8
2
Folsom
301
011
11x
—
8
10
2
CJ Pallari, K. Zeinin (3) J. Forrester (3), R. Espinoza (6), M. Corrigan (7), C. Wiese (8), T. Cochran (9) and Adam Schroeder. Brandon Peterson, B. Hagen (3), V. Rodin (6), B. Enos (7) and Brandon Booz.
WP – Wiese (1-0). LP – Enos (0-1).
S – Cochran (1).
Folsom Lake College (14-9, 4-5 BIG 8) – Clayton Borges 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs, bb, sb), Anthony Mislinski 2-4 (3 RBI, run, 2B), A. Schroeder 2-4 (RBI, 3 runs, bb, HR), Jake Gross 1-3 (run, 2bb, sb).
Modesto Junior College (15-6, 3-3 BIG 8) – Nick Price 2-3, Jonathan Temple 2-3 (RBI, bb), Chris Alonza 1-3 (run, bb), Zach Brown 1-3 (2 RBI).
Golf
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League
March 13
Gregori 391, Pitman 460
at Muni.
Gregori - Adam Williams 70, Michael Doll 77, Ricardo Diaz 79, Nick Vigil 79, Michael Nuccio 86, Joshua Imantog 90.
Pitman - Marcus Hawley 86, Steven Bishop 87, Connor Cook 92, Craig Malech 97, Derek Nevarez 98, Vinny Damante 110.
Clubs
Jack Tone Lady Niners, March 15
First Flight: Kathie VonHof 33; Annette van Heukelem 34.
Second Flight: Clare Buchanan 32; Judy Presley 33.
Putts: C. Buchanan 18.
Softball
College
CCAA, March 15
Stanislaus 3, San Marcos 0 (Gm2)
Stanislaus
000
000
3
—
3
7
0
San Marcos
000
000
0
—
0
6
1
Kylie Ragsdale, Megan Stacy (2) and Maya Yoshiura. Carly Slack, Skie Munoz (1) and Andrea Wood.
WP – Stacy (2-5). LP – Slack (2-2).
Stanislaus State (11-14, 7-11 CCAA) – Joerdan Lovell 2-3 (RBI), Melissa Spencer 2-4 (RBI, run), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (2 RBI, run, 2B), M. Yoshiura 1-3 (2 RBI, run, HR).
Cal State San Marcos (6-12, 5-10 CCAA) – Cat Calderon 2-3 (RBI, run, sb), Kammy Fisher 2-3 (2B), Brittney Scardina 1-3 (2B), A. Wood 1-3 (run), Nikki Andelin 1-4.
Stanislaus 6, San Marcos 4 (Gm1)
Stanislaus
600
000
0
—
6
8
2
San Marcos
040
000
0
—
4
7
2
Kyndra Marzorini and Maya Yoshiura. Caitlin Vinyard and Melody Forstie.
WP – Marzorini (7-5). LP – Vinyard (2-4).
Stanislaus State (10-14, 6-11 CCAA) – Lia Tom 2-3 (RBI, run), Joerdan Lovell 2-3 (RBI), Desiree Gonzalez 1-2 (RBI), K. Marzorini 1-2 (CG), M. Yoshiura 1-3.
Cal State San Marcos (6-11, 5-110 CCAA) – Nikki Andelin 3-3 (2B), Melody Forstie 1-3, Ronni Silas 1-3, Andrea Wood 1-3.
Swimming
High School Boys
March 15
Central California Athletic Conference
Pitman 91, Modesto 79
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Pitman 2.08.46. 200 Free: Peterson (M) 2.06.68. 200 I.M.: James Duffany (LB) 2:23.77. 50 Free: Shelby Johnson (J) 24.00. 100 Butterfly: Carson Brizzee (LB), 1:04.41. 100 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 54.32. 500 Freestyle: W. Johnson 5:14.98. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:39.17. 100 Backstroke: Anthony VanderPoel (LB) 1:07.30. 100 Breastroke: C. Brizzee (LB) 1:13.76. 400 Free Relay: Johansen 3:54.13.
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 89, Johansen 73
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Los Banos 1:57.04. 200 Free: Will Johnson (J) 1:55.10. 200 I.M.: James Duffany (LB) 2:23.77. 50 Free: Shelby Johnson (J) 24.00. 100 Butterfly: Carson Brizzee (LB), 1:04.41. 100 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 54.32. 500 Freestyle: W. Johnson 5:14.98. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:39.17. 100 Backstroke: Anthony VanderPoel (LB) 1:07.30. 100 Breastroke: C. Brizzee (LB) 1:13.76. 400 Free Relay: Johansen 3:54.13.
High School Girls
March 15
Central California Athletic Conference
Pitman 93, Modesto 76
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Pitman 2.08.46. 200 Freestyle: Peterson (M) 2.06.68. 200 I.M.: NGO (P) 2.28.86. 50 Freestyle: Linderman (P) 27.98. 100 Fly: Lok (P) 1.09.27. 100 Freestyle: Zhu (M) 1.03.66. 500 Freestyle: Peterson (M) 5.31.34. 200 Free Relay: Pitman 1.52.16. 100 Backstroke: Linderman (P) 1.13.47. 100 Breastroke: Zhu (M) 1.23.15. 400 Free Relay: Modesto 4.26.18.
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 115, Johansen 50
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Los Banos 2:13.00. 200 Freestyle: Alana Olango (LB) 2:30.57. 200 I.M.: Brooke Torres (LB) 2:49.14. 50 Freestyle: Taylor Parmely (LB) 28.94. 100 Freestyle: Alana Watkins (LB) 1:04.64. 500 Freestyle: A. Olango (LB) 6:45.00. 200 Free Relay: Los Banos 1:56.11. 100 Backstroke: B. Torres (LB) 1:14.79. 100 Breastroke: Madylen Brizzee (LB) 1:19.24. 400 Free Relay: (LB) 4:30.00.
Tennis
College Women
PacWest Conference, March 15
Sonoma State 6, Stanislaus State 2
Singles: Jensyn Warren (SSU) d. Cassidy Ferrell, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Clarisa Colling (SSU) d. Amila Gogalija, 6-4, 6-4; Maria Ochoa (Stan) d. Jenna DeTurk, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Carolyn Brooner (SSU) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-0, 6-4; Carolina Alfonsin (SSU) d. Sylvana Talamantes, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6; Hannah Highsmith (SSU) d. Taylor Galya, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: J. Warren/C. Brooner (SSU) d. C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen, 6-4; M. Hagerty/M. Ochoa (Stan) d. C. Colling/C. Alfonsin, 6-2; J. DeTurk/H. Highsmith (SSU) d. A. Gogalija/T. Galya, 6-3.
Records: Sonoma State 1-2; Stanislaus State 3-4.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League, March 14
Central Catholic 9, Weston Ranch 0
Singles: Dane Juarez (CC) d. Brendan Le, 6-1, 6-1; Will Grimes (CC) d. Tony Artega, 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Wagner (CC) d. Chris Ivan Orpilla, 6-0, 6-2; Robert Wagner (CC) d. Michael Hillier, 6-0, 6-0; Evan Consiglia (CC) d. Kaleb Phaysalenum, 6-0, 6-0; Max Pezoldt (CC) d. Mathew Moua, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Adrian Cuevas/Christian Enevoldsen (CC) d. Sergio Flores/Wilson Tomasino, 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Croasdale/Ayden Halvorsen (CC) d. Christian Labalon/Jeremy Labalon, 6-1, 6-1; Noah West/Trendon Arriola (CC) won by default.
