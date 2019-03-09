Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, March 9, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 10, Monterey Bay 5
Stanislaus
001
305
100
—
10
11
0
Monterey
200
020
010
—
5
8
0
Tyler Murphy, Brandon Scott (6) and Matt Elser. Austin Wahl, T. Quolas (3), M. Scolaro (5), J. Deeble (6), J. Wutsch (6), J. Ahid (8) and Hunter Harris.
WP – Scott (3-1). LP – Deeble (0-1).
Stanislaus State (11-7, 7-5 CCAA) – Brandon De La Guardia 2-3 (3 RBI, bb), Jack Large 2-4 (RBI, run, HR), Grant Victor 2-5 (2 RBI, run, 2B, HR), M. Elser 1-3 (2 runs, bb, 2B), Alexis Paz 1-4 (RBI, run, bb, HR).
Cal. State Monterey Bay (11-9, 9-5 CCAA) – Kokko Figueiredo 2-4 (run), Kyle Dean 1-3 (2 RBI, run), Brian Morley 1-3 (RBI, bb, 2B), TJ Dove 1-4 (run).
High School
CCAA
Big Valley Chr. 18, Brookside 0
Big Valley
304
29
—
18
18
0
Brookside
000
00
—
0
0
9
WP – Brown. LP – Loftis.
Big Valley Christian (4-1, 2-0 CCAA) – T. Meyer 4-4 (1B, 2B, 3B, HR).
Brookside Christian (0-2, 0-2 CCAA) – No Stats Reported.
Tennis
College Women
Non-Conference
Fresno Pacific 4, Stanislaus St. 3
Singles – #49 Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Marina Lex, 6-1, 6-4; Ioanna Lathorui (FPU) d. Amila Gogalija, 6-4, 6-4; Maria Ochoa (Stan) d. Alice Di Matteo, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Imane van Veen (FPU) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-2, 6-3; Gaya Soloman (FPU) d. Sylvana Talamantes, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Sanne Brull (FPU) d. Taylor Galya, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles – C. Ferrell/K. Nguyen (Stan) d. I. Lathorui/G. Soloman, 7-5; M. Ochoa/M. Hagerty (Stan) d. M. Lex/C. Iglesias, 6-3; A. Gogalija/T. Galya (Stan) d. A. Di Matteo/S. Brull, 6-3.
Records: Fresno Pacific 6-1, Stanislaus State 3-3 (Regional ranking #10).
