Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

Baseball
High School
Nonconference, Feb. 28
Davis 4, Big Valley Chr. 3
BV Chr.
000
020
1
—
3
6
4
Davis
100
010
2
—
4
4
3
WP – Lamunda. LP – Alavezos.
Davis (1-1) – Rodriguez 1-3 (2B).
Big Valley Christian (1-1) – Darby 2-2, Brown 2-4 (3 RBI).
Basketball
College Women
CCAA, Feb. 28
Stanislaus 66, Los Angeles 54
CSLA
14
7
12
21
—
54
Stanislaus
20
13
18
15
—
66
Stanislaus State (9-16, 8-17 CCAA) - Kyanna Davis (8-12, 3-4) 19; Kaleigh Taylor (7-12, 1-2) 15; Brittney Livingston (6-9, 1-2) 14; Angelica Baylon (4-7, 2-2) 11; Lauren Toler (2-5, 0-2) 4; Caprina Pipion (1-5, 0-0) 2; Samantha Rudd (0-1, 1-2) 1; Caitlin Keding (0-10, 0-0) 0; Jaden Coleman (0-1, 0-0) 0; Alexus Kelly (0-2, 0-0) 0; Myani Thornton (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (28-65, 8-14) 66.
Cal. State. Los Angeles (9-17, 6-16 CCAA) - Christine Delapina (3-14, 9-10) 15; Chiderah Uzowuru (5-11, 3-4) 13; Mackenzie Barnes (4-8, 0-0) 9; Jo Ana Adams (2-3, 1-4) 5; Kassie Krueger (2-4, 0-0) 4; Rachael DiRegolo (2-3, 0-0) 4; Alyssa Fisher (1-8, 0-0) 3; Sacha Griffin (0-2, 1-2) 1. Totals: (19-53, 14-20) 54.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 2-17 (Baylon 1-3; Livingston 1-2; Keding 0-4; Toler 0-1; Pipion 0-2; Rudd 0-1; Davis 0-3; Thornton 0-1), Cal. St. Los Angeles 2-10 (Fisher 1-6; Barnes 1-1; Delapina 0-3). Rebounds: Stanislaus State 33 (Taylor 7), Cal. St. Los Angeles 31 (Uzowuru 6). Assists: Stanislaus State 13 (Baylon 4), Cal. St. Los Angeles 12 (Delapina 7). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 19, Cal. St. Los Angeles13. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: J. Robinson - Los Angeles. A-201.
Golf
Clubs
Dryden Women’s Golf Club
Two Best Ball
First: Pam Adams, Doreen Gray, Ui Cha Iijima, Karen Burch 124.
Second: Cindy Klevmyr, Joann Adams, Erlinda Martinez 125.
Closest-to-the-Pin: Sandy Dieker 18’ 7.5”, Erlinda Martinez 25’.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
1 Best Ball Odd - 2 Best Balls Even
First: Michele Schilber, Diane Pohl, Addie Hansberry, Charlene Banducci 86.
Second: Bev Noe, Pat Gilbreath, Linda Haley, Donna Uhler 87.
Closesst-to-the-Pin #6: Linda Haley 5 1/2 inches.
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
First Flight - Low Gross: Jane Findarle 75.
First Low Net: Donna Tomlinson 68.
Second Low Net: Doreen Olmo 70.
Thirrd Low Net: Bridgette Blahut 72.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Mary Whitaker 101.
First Low Net: Shirley Gahm 77.
Second Low Net: Lani Parks 77.
Third Low Net: Adeline Schaapman 77.
Turlock Women’s Golf Club
First: Sandra Freeberg 74.
Second: Bernie Rocha 76.
Third: Marlene Castro 77.
Softball
College
CCAA, Feb. 28
Stanislaus 1, East Bay 0 (Gm2)
East Bay
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
Stanislaus
000
000
1
—
1
4
0
Megan Stacy and Maya Yoshiura. Abby Greer and Hailey Davis.
WP – Stacy (1-4). LP – Greer (1-5).
Stanislaus State (6-13, 3-11 CCAA) – Deja Guzman 1-3 (run), M. Stacy 1-3 (CG), Lia Tom 1-3 (RBI, 2B), M. Yoshiura 1-3.
Cal St East Bay (2-9, 0-6 CCAA) – Bailee Aguigui 1-1 (bb, sb), Madi Greco 1-2 (bb), Sarah Fukushima 1-3.
Stanislaus 7, East Bay 1 (Gm1)
East Bay
000
100
0
—
1
3
2
Stanislaus
103
300
x
—
7
11
0
Kyndra Marzorini and Maya Yoshiura. Bailee Glover, Taylor Lara (4) and Desiree Jimmy.
WP – Marzorini (4-5). LP – Glover (0-3).
Stanislaus State (5-13, 2-11 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 3-3 (2 runs, bb), Aliyah Garvin 3-4 (2 RBI, run), M. Yoshiura 2-3 (2 RBI, run, 2B, HR), Sydnee Machado 1-3 (run), Marzorini 1-3 (CG).
Cal St East Bay (2-8, 0-5 CCAA) – Madi Greco 1-3 (2B), Jennifer Palmares 1-3 (run, 2B), Emilie Portesi 1-3 (RBI, 2B).
Tennis
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference, Feb. 28
Los Banos 8, Davis 1
Singles - Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Damian Medrano, 6-0, 6-0; Andy Liu (LB) d. Jonathan Zijun-Zeng, 6-0, 6-0; Will Marchese (LB) d. David Mendoza, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Machado (LB) d. Kenneth Fabela, 6-0, 6-0; Parker Smith (LB) d. Andrew Rich, 6-0, 6-0; Felix Sanchez (LB) d. Diego Cardenas, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles - Joseph Fagundes/Hucio Garay-Sanchez (LB) d. Jamen Gilbreath/Eduardo Alcaraz, 6-1, 6-2; Jacob Haslam/Izaac Moreno (D) d. Cristian Indart/Max Garcia, 2-6, 7-6, 12-10; Jaydyn Todd/Zackary Whitaker (LB) d. Vince Nguyen/Gerardo/Fajordo, 6-4, 6-2.
Records: Los Banos 2-0; Davis 0-1
Comments