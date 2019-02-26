Modesto-area college sports schedule | Wednesday, Feb. 27

Men’s Golf
11 a.m. – Modesto JC at BIG 8 Tournament #4, Chardonnay GC, Napa
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Men’s Golf
11 a.m. – Modesto JC at BIG 8 Tournament #4, Chardonnay GC, Napa
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he hasn't given much thought about the Ole Miss basketball players who knelt during the National Anthem to protest a pro-Confederate gathering on campus.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto BeeSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments