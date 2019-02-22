Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
College Men
CCAA, Feb. 22
Stanislaus 2, Sonoma 1
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Stanislaus
010
001
000
—
2
3
1
Sonoma
000
000
001
—
1
2
1
Chase Wheatcroft, Tommy Stropky (8), Brandon Scott (9) and Matt Esler. Dominic Garihan, Roberto Baldenebro (6) and Drew Downing.
WP – Wheatcroft (1-0). LP – Garihan (0-1). S – Scott (1).
Stanislaus State (7-2, 3-0 CCAA) – Grant Bunker 2-3 (RBI, run, bb, HR), Alexis Paz 1-3 (run, bb, sb).
UC San Diego (1-4, 0-2 CCAA) – D. Downing 2-4 (RBI, 2B).
Basketball
College Men
CCAA, Feb. 21
Pomona 65, Stanislaus 56
Stanislaus State
15
41
—
56
Cal Poly Pomona
29
36
—
65
Cal Poly Pomona (17-5, 15-5 CCAA) - Riley Schaefer (5-6, 4-4) 15, Nikhil Peters (4-4, 0-0) 12, Jordan Ogundiran (2-7, 2-3) 7, Dwight Ramos (0-4, 7-8) 7, William Christmas (2-7, 2-6) 6, Chris Sullivan (3-4, 0-1) 6, Phoenix Shackelford (2-4, 0-0) 5, Justin Young (2-3, 0-0) 4, Finn Eckhardt (1-1, 0-0) 3, Mason Dickerson (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (21-41, 15-22) 65.
Stanislaus State (10-13, 7-12 CCAA) - Darius Scott (6-13, 7-7) 24, Jacob Danhoff (4-9, 0-0) 9, Rolaun Dunham (2-5, 1-2) 7, Mat Bradshaw (1-3, 3-3) 5, Ty Davis (2-6, 1-2) 5, Joseph Alvarez (2-4, 0-0) 4, Frankie Campbell (1-2, 0-0) 2, Andy Cleaves (0-7, 0-2) 0, Jourdan Johnson (0-1, 0-0) 0, Fred Lavender (0-0, 0-0) 0. Totals: (18-50, 12-16) 56.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 8-18 (Scott 5-6, Dunham 2-3, Danhoff 1-2, Bradshaw 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Cleaves 0-2, Davis 0-2), Cal Poly Pomona 8-16 (Peters 4-4, Eckhardt 1-1, Schaefer 1-2, Ogundiran 1-3, Shackelford 1-3, Dickerson 0-1, Christmas 0-2). Rebounds: Cal Poly Pomona 32 (Sullivan 6), Stanislaus State 24 (Scott 7). Assists: Cal Poly Pomona 17 (Ogundiran 4), Stanislaus State 14 (Davis 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 19, Cal Poly Pomona 13. Fouled out: Dunham - Stanislaus State. Technical fouls: None. A-0.
College Women
CCAA, Feb. 21
Pomona 69, Stanislaus 65
Stanislaus
13
10
17
25
—
65
Pomona
12
15
14
28
—
69
Cal Poly Pomona (21-4, 17-3 CCAA) - Monica Todd (5-6, 4-4) 14; Jayda Villareal (3-5, 5-6) 13; Kasey Smit (3-9, 4-4) 11; Jordyn Shane (3-4, 3-6) 10; Rebecca Islas (3-9, 1-2) 8; Dominique Dotson (1-6, 4-6) 7; Lauryn Catching (2-5, 0-1) 4; Quinesha Vanhook (1-6, 0-0) 2; Mylah Andrada (0-1, 0-0) 0; Crystal Malveaux (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (21-52, 21-29) 69.
Stanislaus State (7-16, 6-13 CCAA) - Kyanna Davis (7-16, 3-6) 20; Caitlin Keding (5-15, 0-0) 13; Kaleigh Taylor (4-10, 0-0) 8; Brittney Livingston (3-11, 1-3) 8; Angelica Baylon (3-7, 0-0) 7; Lauren Toler (2-5, 0-0) 4; Myani Thornton (1-4, 0-0) 3; Caprina Pipion (1-5, 0-0) 2; Samantha Rudd (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (26-74, 4-9) 65.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 9 (Davis 3; Keding 3; Livingston 1; Thornton 1; Baylon 1), Cal Poly Pomona 6 (Villareal 2; Smit 1; Dotson 1; Shane 1; Islas 1). Rebounds: Cal Poly Pomona 44 (Todd 11), Stanislaus State 41 (Davis 11). Assists: Stanislaus State 16 (Baylon 9), Cal Poly Pomona 16 (Shane 7). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 25, Cal Poly Pomona 10. Fouled out: Keding - Stanislaus State. Technical fouls: None. A-0.
Golf
Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: Shirley Keyser 42-14-28, Blanche Maguire 44-15-29.
Second Flight: Monica Gonzales 52-20-32, Lori Hammons 50-16-34.
Feb. 21
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
2 Best Ball of the 4some (Shamble)
First: Judi O'Connell, Barb Craig, Alice Teresi, Blind Draw 121
T-Second: Vicki Dallas, Cheryl Moore, Brenda Joslin, Blind Draw 122
T-Second: Linda Haley, Donna Uhler, Paulette Aldrich, Marlene Brown 122
Dryden Women’s Club
Front Nine
First Flight: 1. Joann Adams 36.5; 2. Erlinda Martinez 37; 3. Doreen Gray 41.
Second Flight: 1. Sandy Dieker 34; 2. Shirley Keyser 36.5; 3. Pam Adams 37.
Chip-in: Caroline Haug
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
First Flight
Low Gross: Jane Findarle 79.
First Low Net: Catheryn Harty 72.
Second Low Net: Adeline Schaapman 73.
Third Low Net: Joyce Lopes 78.
Del Rio 18 Hole Women’s Results
Regular play
Low Gross: Gina Rand 93.
Low Net: Charlotte Brewer 72.
Second Low Net: Kay Virgil 75.
Third Low Net: Jean Diehl 76.
Closest-to-the-Pin: Marsha Venn 16' 2".
Soccer
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section, Feb. 21
Division II - Championship
Central Valley 4, Bella Vista 3 (OT, PK)
(Bella Vista 3-2 Pks)
1st
2nd
OT 1
OT 2
PK
FT
Central Valley
0
0
1
0
2
—
3
Bella Vista
0
0
1
0
3
—
4
Bella Vista (19-3) - Goals: Aaron Farnan 2, Gabe Delich, Max Fedorov. Goalie - Saves: Drew Bimson 17.
Central Valley (19-5-3) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 2, Edivaldo Yepez. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez-Stucchi 11, Gilberto Flores 1.
Division III - Championship
Ceres 2, East Union 1
1st
2nd
FT
Ceres
1
1
—
2
East Union
1
0
—
1
Ceres (20-1-4) - Goals: Pablo Duran, Saul Ruiz. Goalie - Saves: Leo Trujillo 11.
East Union (20-7-2) - Goals: Giovanni Padilla. Assists: Gerardo Gallegos. Goalie - Saves: Fernando Segura 2.
Other Championships
Division I: Jesuit 3, Turlock 0
Division IV: Galt 2, Livingston 0
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section, Feb. 21
Division III - Championship
Sierra 2, Vista del Lago 1
1st
2nd
OT 1
FT
Sierra
1
0
1
—
2
Vista del Lago
1
0
0
—
1
Sierra (27-2-2) - Goals: Jadyn Shinn, Tiana Cello. Assists: Nicole Martin, J. Shinn. Goalie - Saves: Callie Crain 15.
Vista del Lago (16-5-4) - Goals: Caroline Guthrie. Assists: Kayla Carlson. Goalie - Saves: Mia Saavedra 3.
Softball
College
CCAA
UC San Diego 4, Stanislaus State 2 (Gm 2)
San Diego
200
015
0
—
8
8
2
Stanislaus
200
100
0
—
3
5
4
Alanna Phillips, Robyn Wampler (7) and Clarissa Reynoso. Kyndra Marzorini and Sidney Crippen-Lay.
WP – Phillips (4-1). LP – Marzorini (3-4). S – Wampler (2).
UC San Diego (11-2, 9-1 CCAA) – Brittney Ross-Smith 2-3 (run, 2B), Sherriah Harrington 1-3 (RBI, run, HR), C. Reynoso 1-3 (2B), Maddy Lewis 1-4 (sb).
Stanislaus State (4-11, 1-9 CCAA) – Aliyah Garvin 2-4 (2B), Maya Yoshiura 2-4 (RBI, 2B), Melissa Spencer 1-3 (run, 2B), Alexus Martinez 1-4 (RBI, sb), K. Marzorini (CG).
UC San Diego 8, Stanislaus State 3 (Gm 1)
San Diego
200
015
0
—
8
8
2
Stanislaus
200
100
0
—
3
5
4
Robyn Wampler and Clarissa Reynoso. Megan Stacy and Maya Yoshiura.
WP – Wampler (7-0). LP – Stacy (0-4).
UC San Diego (10-2, 8-1 CCAA) – Danica Kazakoff 2-2 (2 runs, 2B, sb), Sherriah Harrington 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs), Maddy Lewis 1-3 (2 RBI, sb), Danielle Stedman 1-3 (2 runs, sb), Mikaila Reyes 1-4 (2 RBI), R. Wampler (CG).
Stanislaus State (4-10, 1-8 CCAA) – Kaitlyn Doyle 1-3 (RBI), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (run), Deja Guzman 1-3 (RBI), Sydnee Machado 1-3, M. Yoshiura 1-3 (RBI, run), M. Stacy (CG).
Tennis
College Women
Nonconference
UC San Diego 7, Stanislaus State 0
Singles: Ashley Chao (UCSD) d. Cassidy Ferrell, 6-2, 6-3; Alexandra Weil (UCSD) d. Maria Ochoa, 6-1, 6-2; Becky Chou (UCSD) d. Amila Gogalija, 6-1, 6-0; Valeria Corral (UCSD) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-1, 6-0; Chloe Wight (UCSD) d. Sylvana Talamantes, 6-1, 6-1; Anu Bhadada (UCSD) d. Taylor Galya, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: A. Chao/B. Chou (UCSD) d. C. Ferrell/M. Ochoa, 6-0; M. Hale/A. Weil (UCSD) d. M. Hagerty/K. Nguyen, 6-1; S. Kumar/C. Wight (UCSD) d. T. Galya/A. Gogalija, 6-2.
Records: UC San Diego (2-3), Stanislaus State (3-1).
Comments