College Sports

Modesto-area college sports schedule | Saturday, Feb. 23

Baseball

11 a.m. – Stanislaus State at Sonoma State (DH); Porterville College at Modesto JC (DH)

Men’s Basketball

6 p.m. – College of the Sequoias at Columbia College

7:30 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Cal State San Bernardino

Women’s Basketball

5:30 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Cal State San Bernardino

Softball

11 a.m. – UC San Diego at Stanislaus State (DH)

Noon – Santa Rosa JC at Modesto JC (DH)

Men’s & Women’s Swimming

10 a.m. – Modesto JC at Clovis College Invite

Women’s Tennis

1 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Point Loma, San Diego

Men’s & Women’s Track & Field

All Day – Stanislaus State at Fresno Pacific Invite

9 a.m. – Modesto JC at De Anza College Invite

