Modesto-area college sports schedule | Saturday, Feb. 23

Baseball
11 a.m. – Stanislaus State at Sonoma State (DH); Porterville College at Modesto JC (DH)
Men’s Basketball
6 p.m. – College of the Sequoias at Columbia College
7:30 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Cal State San Bernardino
Women’s Basketball
5:30 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Cal State San Bernardino
Softball
11 a.m. – UC San Diego at Stanislaus State (DH)
Noon – Santa Rosa JC at Modesto JC (DH)
Men’s & Women’s Swimming
10 a.m. – Modesto JC at Clovis College Invite
Women’s Tennis
1 p.m. – Stanislaus State at Point Loma, San Diego
Men’s & Women’s Track & Field
All Day – Stanislaus State at Fresno Pacific Invite
9 a.m. – Modesto JC at De Anza College Invite
