Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

LOCAL
Golf
College Men
Coyote Classic, Feb. 18-19
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Oak Valley Golf Club
Beaumont, Calif.
Par 72, 6749 yards
Team Results: 1. Colorado School of Mines 875; 2. Cal State Dominguez Hills 878; 3. Cal State San Marcos 880; 4. Cal State San Bernardino 882; 5. Colorado State Pueblo 889; 6. Redlands 890; 7. Stanislaus State 892; 8. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 894; 9. La Verne 905; 10. Biola 917; 11. Cal State San Bernardino B 930; 12. La Verne B 934; 13. Redlands B 943;
Individual: 1. Ryan Bisharat (CSUSM) 65-74-69-208 (-8); 2. Preston Smith (CSM) 65-74-71-210 (-6); 3. Kobie Lockwood (STAN) 68-73-72-213 (-3).
Stanislaus State Players: 23. Sauer 75-74-74-223; t-30. Brad Sparrer 72-76-78-226; t-35. Benjamin Graham 78-76-73-227; t-35. Michael Jura 79-74-74-227.
Clubs
Turlock Tee Birds
First Flight: 1. Emily Gomes 35; 2. Judy Noah 36; 3. Joyce Coughran 41.
Spring Creek Niners
First Flight: 1. Linda Lundy 39; 2. Roxanne Grubb 39; 3. Lani Parks 42.
Low Gross: R. Grubb 57
Comments