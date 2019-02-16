College Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division I

Semifinals (Feb. 20, games at 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Oak Ridge at No. 1 Sheldon

No. 3 Modesto Christian at No. 2 Folsom

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division III

Semifinals (Feb. 20, games at 7 p.m.)

No. 4 Manteca at No. 1 Weston Ranch

No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 2 Wood

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division IV

Semifinals (Feb. 20)

No. 4 Ripon at No. 1 Liberty Ranch

No. 3 West Campus at No. 2 Sonora

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division V

Semifinals (Feb. 20)

No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Brookside Christian

No. 11 Denair/No. 3 Sacramento Adventist winner at No. 2 Argonaut

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division VI

Semifinals (Feb. 20)

No. 8 Turlock Christian at No. 4 Big Valley Christian

No. 3 Vacaville Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

High School Girls

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division I

Semifinals (Feb. 19)

No. 13 Monterey Trail at No. 1 Bear Creek

No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 2 McClatchy

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division II

Semifinals (Feb. 19)

No. 5 Elk Grove at No. 1 Antelope

No. 3 Whitney at No. 2 Sacramento

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division V

Semifinals (Feb. 19)

No. 4 Western Sierra at No. 1 Mariposa

No. 3 Woodland Christian at No. 2 Argonaut

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Division VI

Semifinals (Feb. 19)

No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Forest Lake Christian

No. 6 Sacramento Waldorf at No. 2 Valley Christian

Championship

Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center

Soccer

High School Boys

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division I

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Whitney at No. 1 Turlock

No. 3 Jesuit at No. 2 Pitman, 3 p.m.

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

Division II

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Rio Americano at No. 1 Central Valley

No. 3 Woodcreek at No. 2 Bella Vista (at Casa Roble HS)

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

Division III

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 East Union at No. 1 Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Sierra at No. 2 Ceres

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

Division IV

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Natomas at No. 1 Galt

No. 3 Liberty Ranch at No. 2 Livingston, 3 p.m.

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

High School Girls

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division III

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Beyer at No. 1 Sierra

No. 3 Christian Brothers at No. 2 Vista del Lago, 5 p.m.

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

Division IV

Semifinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 5 El Dorado at No. 1 Liberty Ranch

No. 10 Livingston at No. 6 El Camino

Championship

Feb. 21 at TBA

Division V

Quarterfinals (Feb. 19, games at 6 p.m.)

No. 4 Hilmar at No. 1 Amador

Championship (Feb. 20)

No. 2 Ripon vs Hilmar/Amador at TBA

Softball

College

CCAA

Game 2

Stanislaus 3, Dominguez Hills 1

Stanislaus

000

021

0

3

7

1

Dominguez

100

000

0

1

2

1

Kyndra Marzorini and Cassandra Wenn. Ashley Wies, Jessica Olvera (6) and Rachael Sandoval.

WP – Marzorini (3-2). LP – Wies (1-3).

Stanislaus State (4-7, 1-5 CCAA) – Sydnee Machado 3-3 (run), Aliyah Garvin 1-3 (RBI, run, HR), Melissa Spencer 1-4 (2 RBI, run, HR), K. Marzorini (CG).

Cal. State Dominguez Hills (4-5, 2-4 CCAA) – Jazmin Guzman 1-2 (2B), Kelcy Telles 1-3 (run, sb).

Game 1

Dominguez Hills 7, Stanislaus 4

Stanislaus

021

010

0

4

7

4

Dominguez

003

220

x

7

9

2

Alyssa Olague, Ashley Wies (5) and Rachael Sandoval. Megan Stacy, Kylie Ragsdale (5) and Cassandra Wenn.

WP – Olague (1-1). LP – Stacy (0-3). S – Wies (2).

Cal. State Dominguez Hills (4-4, 2-3 CCAA) – Jade Joe 2-3 (run), Jazmin Guzman 2-3 (run, 2B), Chenoa Au 1-2 (RBI, bb, sb), Rachael Sandoval 1-2 (2 RBI, run, 2B).

Stanislaus State (3-7, 0-5 CCAA) – Megan Stacy 1-1 (RBI, run, bb, HR), Joerdan Lovell 2-3 (RBI, run, 2B, HR), Alexus Martinez 2-3 (run, 2B, sb), Kayla Fajardo 1-2 (run, bb).

Tennis

College Women

Tournament: Trailblazer Invite

Host: Dixie State, St. George, Utah

Stanislaus 4, Dixie State 1

Singles: Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Yolena Carlon, 6-1, 6-1; Kyra Harames (DXWT) d. Maria Ochoa, 6-3, 6-2, Unfinished; Amlia Gogalija (Stan) d. Isabel Heras, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Megan Lynch (DXWT) d. Kayla Nguyen, 6-2, 6-1; Juliana Honczaruk (DXWT) d. Sylvana Talamantes, 6-7 (2), 6-0, Unfinished; Taylor Galya (Stan) d. Hattle Erekson, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Y. Carlon/I. Heras (DXWT) d. C. Ferrell/M. Ochoa, 6-0; K. Nguyen/M. Hagerty (Stan) d. K. Harames/M. Lynch, 6-2; T. Galya/A. Gogalija (Stan) d. H. Erekson/E. Lloyd, 6-0.

Records: Stanislaus State (2-0); Dixie State (3-1).

