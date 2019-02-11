Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
Nonconference
Stanislaus 7, C. Washington 5
Cen. Wash.
002
012
000
—
5
10
0
Stanislaus
002
130
10x
—
7
11
1
Kevin Hahn, Nathan Gutierrez (6), Tommy Stropky (7), Brandon Scott (8), Chase Wheatcroft (9) and Matt Elser. James Brooks, Hunter French (4), Ryan Marstiller (8), Jacob Forrester (9) and Robert Brooks.
WP – Hahn (1-0). LP – French (0-1). S – Wheatcroft (3).
Stanislaus State (4-2) – Jack Large 2-4 (RBI, 2 runs, 3B), Braeden Oki 2-4 (RBI), Michael Wyatt 2-4 (run), Grant Bunker 1-3 (run, 2-bb, 2B).
Central Washington (0-3) – Cameron McGrath 3-5 (sb), Robert Ball 2-3 (2 runs), James Bunt 2-3 (RBI, run), Jon Pinto 1-2 (RBI), Yi-an Pan 1-3 (run).
Shooting Sports
Trap Leagues, Feb. 10
Central Trap League
Shoot #4, at Turlock Sportsman's Club
Singles (25 out of 25): Don Freeman, Jr. (Sun Mountain ET Abatement 2), Jacob Levingston (Two Mexicans and Some White Guys), Jim Hayes (Sun Mountain ET Abatement 2), Kaden Alves (Turlock Sportsman's Club Juniors), Mike McDonough (Motherlode Gun Club), Ron Hammonds (Popeye's Chicken), Ronnie Connel, Jr. (Hunt's Water Services), Sashi Hayes (Hayes Tax Full House), Zac Azevedo (Waterford ET Abatement).
Handicap (50 possible): Julie Connel (Mariposa Alarm & Video) 48, Bryan Giebler (Gibson Painting) 47, Trae Hammonds (Turlock Sportsman's Club Juniors 2) 47, Troy Guenthart (Troy Guenthart Construction) 47, Mike Gray (Hunt's Water Services) 46.
Doubles (50 possible): Dwight Lerno (Los Banos Off Donkeys) 48, Ed Sojourner (OFC Bird Dogs) 47, Jeremy Blancarte (Turlock Sportsman's Club Good Ol' Boys) 47, Jon Armas (Hunt's Water Services) 47, DJ Mello (Mitchell's Harley-Davidson Kingsmen) 46, Jim LoForti (Escalon Souza Hay) 46, JJ Musick (Popeye's Chicken) 46, M. Gray (Hunt's Water Services) 46, R. Connel, Jr. (Hunt's Water Services) 46.
High Overall (125 possible): M. Gray (Hunt's Water Services) 116, R. Connel, Jr. (Hunt's Water Services) 113, Zac Azevedo (Waterford ET Abatement) 113, T. Guenthart (Troy Guenthart Construction) 112.
Top Teams (625 possible): Hunt's Water Services 533, Waterford ET Abatement 523, Troy Guenthart Construction 522, Popeye's Chicken 514, Mitchell's Harley-Davidson Kingsmen 513, OFC Bird Dogs 513.
