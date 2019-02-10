Local digest: Stanislaus State women pull off upset; ex-Enochs runner sets 5K mark

Kyanna Davis scored 20 points and the Stanislaus State women’s basketball team overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to pull off an upset over Chico State on Saturday night at Fitzpatrick Arena.
The Warriors (7-15 overall, 6-2 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association) trailed 47-38 after two quarters before a strong finish, outscoring the Wildcats (12-7, 9-7) 22-14 in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors led 71-70 with 34 seconds left when Kaleigh Taylor (14 points) scored on a layup with 34 seconds left. Ten seconds later, Davis connected on two free throws to extend the lead to five.
Madison Wong hit a 3-pointer to put Chico to within 75-73, but Brittney Livingston secured the victory by nailing two free throws with four seconds left.
Livingston scored all of her nine points in the second half as the Warriors’ bench outscored Chico’s 25-7.
Stanisaus State lost to Chico by 16 points in December.
STANISLAUS STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Warriors shot just 33 percent from the field — and 22 percent from 3-point range — in a 58-47 loss to Chico State.
The defeat dropped the Warriors to 10-12 overall, 7-11 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
Darius Scott and Jacob Janhoff each had 11 points for Stanislaus, which scored just 18 points in the first half, combining to make just 10 of 45 shots before intermission.
Malik Duffy scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (8-9, 7-9)
The Warriors next travel to Southern California to face Cal Poly Pomona (Thursday) and San Bernardino State (Saturday).
STANISLAUS STATE BASEBALL: Pitchers Rylan Tinsley and Chase Wheatcraft combined on a five-hit shutout as the Warirors (3-2) beat Asuza Pacific 3-0 on Saturday at Warrior Field.
Tinsley, a Weston Ranch High graduate, tossed six innings, striking out seven and walking one to pick up his first victory of the year. Wheatcraft threw the final three innings, striking out one.
Catcher Matt Elser had the big blow on offense with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
The Warriors (3-2) are home Monday at noon against Central Washington before starting CCAA play in Chico on Friday.
MORALES SETS RECORD: Clarissa Morales, a senior from Enochs High, broke a school record at a 5-kilometer indoor race in Michigan on Friday, finishing in 17 minutes, 10.78 seconds at the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale.
The indoor mark beat the previous school record set by Dallas Campbell (17:35.89) in 2015.
