Warrior Weekly: Big week for Stan State hoops starts at home tonight against Humboldt

A capacity crowd inside Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena is expected Thursday night when the Warrior basketball teams host Humboldt State for Stanislaus State’s Homecoming Game.
Student organizations are “Rollin’ Out the Red” for this annual game with festivities on campus all week long. Traditionally, this game has drawn the largest crowd with many campus Greek organizations and student clubs attending.
Having 1,600 spectators in the arena will be a very rare, yet welcomed, sight for a Thursday night game. This season, in three previous Thursday night games, the men’s game averaged 375 fans. In three Saturday night home games, the average attendance was 603.
Perhaps having a big crowd behind the Stan State men will help the squad on center court as the Warriors face the fourth place Lumberjacks (9-6 CCAA). Humboldt State leads the conference in scoring with an 80.9 points per game average.
The Warriors are coming off a 74-65 road win at Cal State San Marcos last Saturday behind the scoring of Ty Davis and Andy Cleaves, each with 17 points. Cleaves is second in the CCAA with a 15.6 points per game average in conference contests. His 250 total points is the highest among all CCAA players.
Stan State (6-10 CCAA) is 2 ½ games out of eighth place for a postseason tournament berth. The Warriors are just behind Chico State (6-9), their opponent this Saturday.
The women’s team is also playing for a tournament spot. The Warriors are also 2 ½ games out of eighth after beating Cal State San Marcos last Saturday on the road.
Kyanna Davis has been the best scorer lately. She has netted double digits in points in six of the last seven games. Take away a five-point game versus Cal State East Bay, Davis averaged 16.8 in the other six contests.
Humboldt State enters the week as the third best scoring (69.5 points scored) and defensive team (61.4 points allowed) in the CCAA. The Lumberjacks are in third at 10-5 (12-6 overall) with their only loss in the last seven games against the undefeated UC San Diego Tritons.
It will be a homecoming for HSU’s Jovanah Arrington as the redshirt senior guard is from Patterson.
Baseball Team to Host No. 8 Ranked Azusa Pacific: The Stanislaus State baseball team will be put to the test early in the season as the Warriors host Azusa Pacific in a three-game set starting on Friday.
The Cougars are ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll after a 41-11 2018 season, when they advanced to the regional championship game against UC San Diego.
Stan State opened last Friday with a pair of wins against Holy Names, 9-2 and 15-5. The Warriors were led by newcomer Alexis Paz, who went 5-for-10 with a homer and drove in five runs in the doubleheader. Senior Michael Wyatt also batted .500 with a double and a homer and drove in five scores.
Azusa Pacific split a pair at home versus Cal State Monterey Bay last weekend.
The three-game series will start early on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at Noon, two hours earlier than originally scheduled due to forecasted evening rain.
