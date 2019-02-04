College Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Central California Athletic League, Feb. 3

Turlock 84, Enochs 71

Turlock

24

24

18

18

84

Enochs

19

16

14

22

71

Turlock(13-11, 6-2 CCAL) - Cole Carrigg 22, Cameron Walker 15, Joey Cusenza 9, Ty Lott 6, Ryan Green 4, Cameran Sherwood 27, Cooper Boone 1.

Enochs (11-15, 4-4 CCAL) - Isaiah Smith 5 ,Miles Drew 5 , Kone Ashworth 7 , Khalil Smith 16, Andrew Mauldin 2, Nephrey Donasco 15, Daniel Gallego 16, Ryan Orona 2 , Braeden Leonetti 1

3-Pt. Goals: Turlock 12(Carrigg 4, Walker 3, Cusenza 3, Sherwood 2), Enochs 3(Donasco 2, Drew).

JV: Enochs won. Frosh: Turlock won.

Softball

College

Desert Stinger Classic, Feb. 3

Host: Montana State Univ., Billings

Location: Majestic Park, Las Vegas

Central Wash. 6, Stanislaus 1

Stanislaus

000

100

0

1

3

1

Cen. Wash.

000

150

x

6

5

2

Lexie Strasser and Theresa Moyle. Megan Stacy, Kylie Ragsdale (4), Kyndra Marzorini (5) and Cassandra Wenn.

WP – Strasser (2-0). LP – Ragsdale (1-1).

Central Washington (2-1) – T. Moyle 2-3 (4 RBI, 2 runs, 3B, HR); Savannah Egbert 1-2 (run, bb, sb); Rachael Johnson 1-2 (run, sb); Kayla Smith 1-3.

Stanislaus State (1-2) – Aliyah Garvin 2-3 (run); C. Wenn 1-3 (RBI, 2B).

  Comments  