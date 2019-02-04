Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League, Feb. 3
Turlock 84, Enochs 71
Turlock
24
24
18
18
—
84
Enochs
19
16
14
22
—
71
Turlock(13-11, 6-2 CCAL) - Cole Carrigg 22, Cameron Walker 15, Joey Cusenza 9, Ty Lott 6, Ryan Green 4, Cameran Sherwood 27, Cooper Boone 1.
Enochs (11-15, 4-4 CCAL) - Isaiah Smith 5 ,Miles Drew 5 , Kone Ashworth 7 , Khalil Smith 16, Andrew Mauldin 2, Nephrey Donasco 15, Daniel Gallego 16, Ryan Orona 2 , Braeden Leonetti 1
3-Pt. Goals: Turlock 12(Carrigg 4, Walker 3, Cusenza 3, Sherwood 2), Enochs 3(Donasco 2, Drew).
JV: Enochs won. Frosh: Turlock won.
Softball
College
Desert Stinger Classic, Feb. 3
Host: Montana State Univ., Billings
Location: Majestic Park, Las Vegas
Central Wash. 6, Stanislaus 1
Stanislaus
000
100
0
—
1
3
1
Cen. Wash.
000
150
x
—
6
5
2
Lexie Strasser and Theresa Moyle. Megan Stacy, Kylie Ragsdale (4), Kyndra Marzorini (5) and Cassandra Wenn.
WP – Strasser (2-0). LP – Ragsdale (1-1).
Central Washington (2-1) – T. Moyle 2-3 (4 RBI, 2 runs, 3B, HR); Savannah Egbert 1-2 (run, bb, sb); Rachael Johnson 1-2 (run, sb); Kayla Smith 1-3.
Stanislaus State (1-2) – Aliyah Garvin 2-3 (run); C. Wenn 1-3 (RBI, 2B).
