Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019

East Bay
26
32
11
—
69
Stanislaus
29
29
4
—
62
Cal State East Bay (16-3, 11-2 CCAA) - Ant Navarrete (3-10, 7-9) 13, Patrick Marr (1-3, 2-2) 4, Juwan Anderson (4-15, 5-8) 14, Evan Wardlow (2-13, 2-2) 6, Nai Carlisle (4-11, 4-6) 16, Deiondre Bird (1-1, 1-2) 4, Trent Warren (0-2, 4-4) 4, Jesse Galloway (0-0, 0-0) 0, John Duff (1-1, 1-2) 3, Justin Vigil (2-4, 0-0) 5. Totals: (18-60, 26-35) 69.
Stanislaus State (8-10, 5-9 CCAA) - Jacob Dan hoff (1-4, 0-0) 2; Rolaun Dunham (5-11, 2-3) 17; Andy Cleaves (6-15, 0-1) 13; Mat Bradshaw (1-5, 0-0) 3; Jourdan Johnson (0-1, 0-0) 0; Joseph Alvarez (0-2, 0-0) 0; Darius Scott (3-11, 3-4) 11; Frankie Campbell (1-1, 0-0) 2. Totals: (24-67, 5-8) 62.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 9-32 (Dunham 5-7; Scott 2-6; Bradshaw 1-5; Cleaves 1-8; Danhoff 0-3; Davis 0-3), CS East Bay 7-23 (Carlisle 4-6; Bird 1-1; Vigil 1-2; Anderson 1-5; Marr 0-1; Navarrete 0-1; Warren 0-1; Wardlow 0-6). Fouled out: Dunham - Stanislaus. Rebounds: CS East Bay 46 (Navarrete 15), Stanislaus 39 (Dunham 10). Assists: Stanislaus 15 (Davis 6), CS East Bay 11 (Anderson 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus 22, CS East Bay 14. Technical fouls: None. A-649.
College Women
CCAA
East Bay 49, Stanislaus 44
East Bay
12
10
6
21
—
49
Stanislaus
11
13
9
11
—
44
Cal State East Bay (8-11, 5-8 CCAA) - Savannah McGill (4-10, 2-2) 12; Regina Sankey (4-12, 3-3) 11; Kayley Hsiung (3-4, 0-2) 9; Madison Schiller (3-7, 3-6) 9; Elayshia Woolridge (1-3, 1-4) 3; Ruobing Bai (1-4, 0-0) 3; Faith Turner (1-3, 0-0) 2; Kincso Kelemen (0-3, 0-0) 0; Delia Moore (0-1, 0-0) 0; Courtenay Brown (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (17-48, 9-17) 49.
Stanislaus State (5-13, 4-10 CCAA) - Caitlin Keding (5-11, 0-0) 14; Kaleigh Taylor (4-11, 4-6) 12; Angelica Baylon (2-11, 0-0) 6; Kyanna Davis (1-7, 3-4) 5; Caprina Pipion (1-3, 2-4) 4; Brittney Livingston (1-8, 1-2) 3; Myani Thornton (0-2, 0-0) 0; Lauren Toler (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (14-54, 10-16) 44.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 6-26 (Keding 4-9; Baylon 2-6; Davis 0-3; Pipion 0-1; Livingston 0-5; Thornton 0-2), CS East Bay 6-21 (Hsiung 3-4; McGill 2-4; Bai 1-2; Sankey 0-4; Woolridge 0-1; Schiller 0-2; Kelemen 0-2; Moore 0-1; Brown 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: CS East Bay 43 (McGill 16), Stanislaus 33 (Davis 8). Assists: CS East Bay 12 (Woolridge 4), Stanislaus 7 (Davis 2). Total fouls: Stanislaus 20, CS East Bay 14. Technical fouls: Stanislaus State - Baylon. A-342.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Weston Rnch 78, Manteca 76
Manteca
16
18
18
24
—
76
Weston Rnch
12
22
21
23
—
78
Weston Ranch (22-1, 6-0 VOL) - Mison Coilton 7, Devin Small 23, Donjae Lindsey 19, Daquan Kelly 2, Raul Melgarejo 2, Lydell King 2, Gavin Wilburn 23.
Manteca (16-8, 5-3 VOL) - Miguel Sequeria 14, Isaiah Victor 3, Rashawn Ballard 6, Domonick Victor 26, Jordan Burciaga 9, Jorge Cedano 18.
High School Grls
Hoops For A Cure Classic
Ripon 55, East Union 38
Ripon
16
9
14
16
—
55
E. Union
10
13
4
11
—
38
Ripon (15-7) - Reina Saucedo 23, McKayla Vaught 11, McKenzie Hutchinson 8, Sydney Thomason 6, Rachel Saucedo 3, Alyssa Barrios 2, Mia Van Lewen 2. Totals: (23, 4-12) 38.
East Union (15-8) - Donja Payne 12, Lauren Pablo 9, Julia Vezaldenos 8, Lauren Pablo 4, Nina Murphy 2, Jaha Scott 2, Sarah Gleockler 1. Totals: (15, 6-9) 38.
3-Pt. Goals: Ripon 5 (Vaught 3, Re. Saucedo, Ra. Saucedo), East Union 1 (Vezaldenos). Team Fouls: Ripon 10, East Union 7. Fouled Out: None.
JV: Ripon 68-47. Frosh: East Union 40-28.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Conference
El Capitan 1, Central Valley 0
El Capitan (10-5-2, 6-1-1 CCC) - Goal: Roberto Ceja. Assist: Adrian Aguilar. Goalie - Saves: Julian Delgado 9.
Central Valley (12-4-3, 6-2 CCC) - Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez-Stucchi 4.
JV: El Capitan 3, Central Valley 3.
