Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Jan. 25, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA, Jan. 24
Stanislaus 93, Monterey Bay 85 (OT)
Monterey
35
45
5
—
85
Stanislaus
39
41
13
—
93
Stanislaus State (8-9, 5-8 CCAA) – Jacob Danhoff (7-14, 0-0) 15, Rolaun Dunham (6-8, 3-4) 16, Andy Cleaves (8-12, 1-2) 20, Ty Davis (7-17, 5-7) 21, Mat Bradshaw (2-4, 3-3) 9, Jourdan Johnson (0-3, 4-4) 4, Joseph Alvarez (3-4, 0-0) 6, Darius Scott (1-5, 0-0) 2. Totals: (34-67, 16-20) 93.
Cal State Monterey Bay (1-17, 1-12 CCAA) – Kyle Johnson (3-3, 0-0) 6, Jared Williams (7-12, 0-0) 15, Jahvon Johnson (6-14, 2-3) 15, Charlie Tooley (7-15, 3-4) 23, Chris Turner (0-5, 0-0) 0, Koen Sapwell (6-10, 1-3) 16, J. R. Schilling (1-1, 0-0) 3, Joseph Bosetti (1-4, 3-3) 5, Tommy Kramer (1-3, 0-0) 2. Totals: (32-67, 9-13) 85.
3-Pt. Goals: Cal State Monterey Bay 12-34 (Tooley 6-13, Sapwell 3-6, Schilling 1-1, J. Johnson 1-4, Williams 1-4, Bosetti 0-1, Kramer 0-2, Turner 0-3), Stanislaus State 9-25 (Cleaves 3-5, Bradshaw 2-4, Davis 2-7, Dunham 1-2, Danhoff 1-4, Johnson 0-2, Scott 0-1). Rebounds: Cal State Monterey Bay 38 (K. Johnson 7), Stanislaus State 31 (Dunham 13). Total Fouls: Stanislaus State 15, Cal State Monterey Bay 15. Fouled Out: Danhoff - Stanislaus, Sapwell Monterey Bay. Techincal Fouls: None. A-513.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League, Jan. 24
East Union 61, Oakdale 44
Oakdale
12
17
4
11
—
44
E. Union
19
12
16
14
—
61
East Union (12-13, 3-6 VOL) – Christian Cuevas 24, Parm Khattra 19, Dominic Garcia 6, Austin Scott 5, Jason Steele 3, Eric Nascimento 3, Asiah Scott 1. Totals: (15, 20-30) 61.
Oakdale (14-10, 0-8 VOL) – John Foreman 16, Kobe Nunes 13, Jonah Norman 8, Jeff Crawley 3, Sam Medlin 2, Wyatt Waterworth 2. Totals: (17, 4-11) 44.
3-Pt. Goals: East Union 11 (Cuevas 4, Khattra 4, Garcia 2, Aus. Scott), Oakdale 6 (Foreman 4, Nunes 2). Team Fouls: Oakdale 21, East Union 12. Fouled Out: Foreman (O), Crowley (O), Medlin (O).
JV: Oakdale 58-35.
Cen. Catholic 52, Manteca 47
Manteca
8
14
13
12
—
47
Cen. Cath.
7
17
12
16
—
52
Central Catholic (17-7, 7-1 VOL) – Dayton Magana 12, D'Angelo Bellamy 7, Matt Govea 4, Justin Traina 9, Myles Clayton 16, Charles Hallmon 4.
Manteca (16-7, 5-2 VOL) – Miguel Sequeria 3, Isaiah Victor 12, Domonick Victor 14, Jordan Burciaga 7, Jorge Cedano 10.
High School Girls
Central California Athletic League, Jan. 24
Turlock 59, Downey 33
Downey
3
10
10
10
—
33
Turlock
18
19
14
8
—
59
Turlock (15-7, 5-1 CCAL) – Jada Washington 14, Sofia Andres 10, Hollie Salsig 10, Jaydon Williams 8, Jasmine Sauter 4, Mackenzie Campbell 4, Joana Azevedo 3, Alexis Cox 2, Paige Peterson 2, Beth Johnson 1, Mallory Gardner 1.
Downey (5-16, 1-5 CCAL) – Riley Ten Fingers 11, Madison Price 8, Jenah Vesey 6, Abby Van Diepen 3, Kristina Soppit 3, Lily Wong 1, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 1.
3-Pt. Goals: Downey 4 (Vesey 2, Van Diepen, Ten Fingers), Turlock 4 (Salsig 2, Washington, Azevedo). Rebounds: Downey 17 (Soppit 4), Turlock –none reported.
Southern League, Jan. 24
Orestimba 47, Le Grand 44
Orestimba
17
11
9
10
—
47
Le Grand
10
7
15
12
—
44
Orestimba (13-9, 7-1 SL) – Villarreal 9, Marroquin 12, Lily 1, Esquivez 3, Parra 10, Thibodeau 6, Millan 6.
Le Grand (13-9, 6-3 SL) – Alexa Ultreras 19, Naomi Bond 8, Sam Gonzalez 7 , Daleisy Garcia 7, Star Ramos 2, Janet Castro 1.
3-Pt. Goals: Orestimba 4 (Villarreal 3, Esquivez), Le Grand 1 (Garcia).
JV: LG won.
Golf
Club
Jack Tone Lady 9ers
Sweeps and Putts
First Flight: Sandy Dieker 29, Cathy Pierce 33.
Putts - tied: Pierce and Dieker 15.
Second Flight: Margie Lopes 24, Carol Knoll 29.
Putts: M. Lopes 15.
