Warrior Weekly: Stan State softball season begins soon; weight thrower sets record

The Stanislaus State softball team is two weeks away from its season-opener at the MSUB Desert Stinger Tournament in Las Vegas.
An excited Coach Jessica Ventoza said she’s bolstered by her team’s depth heading into the tournament hosted by Montana State Billings.
“One of the best things is that I have 19 starters,” she said. “At any given moment I could start anyone.”
She said it’s one of the biggest changes over the last three years, and lauded her recruiting class.
“We had a recruiting class of seven … our freshman pitcher, Kyndra Marzorini, she was a two-time league MVP down south, so I think she is going to be someone to look out for,” Ventoza said. “Kayla Kappmeyer (Valley Springs/Calaveras HS) will be another one to look out for.”
The Warriors reached postseason last season for the first time since 2009. The 2018 team finished 32-22 overall, the best record and first winning season since 2009.
The team also returns three All-California Collegiate Athletic Association second team players in infielder Alexus Martinez, outfielder Aliyah Garvin and pitcher Megan Stacy. Garvin, who batted .333 with 10 doubles, three homers and drove in 35 runs, was Stanislaus State Athletics’ Female Freshman of the Year.
“We want to win,” said Ventoza, in her fourth year as coach. “Our kids put up pictures of national championship rings in the locker room (as a vision goal). We are ready.”
Stan State’s home opener is on Feb. 6 against Holy Names at 6 p.m.
Lowther sets indoor mark: Breann Lowther set a women’s indoor track and field school record in the weight throw last weekend in Nampa, Idaho.
The senior threw 17.50 meters (57 feet, 5 inches) to win the Ed Jacoby Invitational hosted by Boise State. She beat a field of Division I athletes, including Sacramento State’s Jelaia Jones (17.43 meters) and Morgan Jones (17.38).
Lowther edged the previous record of 57-0 set by Lindsay McKee in 2015.
Hoop teams at home for four games this week: The men’s and women’s basketball teams are home at Fitzpatrick Arena, each with a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday.
Cal State Monterey Bay and Cal State East Bay will be the guests.
Winners of three of five, the men’s team is back in the conversation for a California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament berth. The Warriors are 4-8 in conference but just two games out of the Top 8 to earn a spot in the postseason.
“We are playing better for sure,” head coach Paul Trevor said. “We are passing great, playing as a team ... we are definitely playing much better.”
The Warriors hit 14 3-pointers last Thursday at San Francisco State. Over the last five games, the Warriors are 53-for-117 (.453) from downtown.
Cal State Monterey Bay (1-16, 1-11 CCAA) finally snapped its 31-game losing streak with a surprising win over Chico State last week in Seaside. Second-place Cal State East Bay (15-3, 10-2 CCAA) has won three straight and is 7-1 in its last eight.
For the women, they earned a much-needed 70-58 win last Thursday at San Francisco State to get themselves within two games of the final spot in the CCAA Tournament.
Kyanna Davis (13.9 points per game) became the go-to scorer with 56 points in the last three games. She had 18 in Thursday’s win and followed with 14 last Saturday at Sonoma State, both team highs.
Cal State Monterey Bay is winless at 0-15, 0-12 with a 21-game losing streak dating back to last season. Cal State East Bay (7-11, 4-8) has lost four straight.
