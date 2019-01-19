Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
Sonoma 68, Stanislaus 65
Stanislaus
25
40
—
65
Sonoma
18
50
—
68
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sonoma State (7-9, 5-6 CCAA) - Armani Nicolis (4-9, 6-6) 14, Brandon Tillis (0-1, 0-1) 0, Jordan Hickman (0-1, 0-0) 0, Lewayne Grant (6-12, 2-2) 15, Isaac Davidson (4-8, 0-1) 10, Deshawnte Collins (4-6, 1-2) 10, Eric Nielson (1-1, 0-0) 2, Malachi Jones (1-2, 1-2) 3, Nick Klarman (1-4, 1-2) 3, Mason Phillips 93-6, 3-3) 10, Wesley Gilbert (0-1, 0-0) 0, Aaron Porcil (0-6, 1-2) 1. Totals: (24-55, 15-21) 68.
Stanislaus State (7-9, 4-8 CCAA) - Rolaun Dunham (4-0, 0-0) 9, Andy Cleaves (8-17, 4-6) 24, Ty Davis (2-14, 3-4) 7, Jourdan Johnson (1-3, 0-0) 2, Joseph Alvarez (1-3, 0-0) 2, Mat Bradshaw (1-4, 2-2), Darius Scott (3-7, 0-0) 8, Jacob Danhoff (3-5, 2-2) 8. Totals: (23-62, 11-14) 65.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 8-23 (Cleaves 4-9, Scott 2-3, Bradshaw 1-4, Dunham 1-4, Danhoff 0-1, Davis 0-2), Sonoma 5-19 (Davidson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Grant 1-4, Phillips 1-4, Tillis 0-1, Nicolis 0-2, Porcil 0-3). Rebounds: Sonoma 41 (Collins 9), Stanislaus 28 (Cleaves 6). Assists: Stanislaus 18 (Davis 7, Dunham 7), Sonoma 12 (Grant 6). Fouls: Sonoma 21, Stanislaus 19. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Sonoma-Team. A-221.
College Women
CCAA
Sonoma 58, Stanislaus 47
Stanislaus
11
10
13
13
—
47
Sonoma
10
21
9
18
—
59
Sonoma State (6-8, 4-7 CCAA) - Aaryn Pickett (1-2, 0-0) 2, Jessica Solis (4-11, 1-2) 13, Taylor Johnson (0-0, 0-0) 0, Kylie Kiech (3-8, 3-4) 11, Lira Ndifon (1-1, 0-0) 2, Sophie Northern (5-7, 0-0) 12, Serena Santos (0-4, 2-4) 2, Taylor Todd (0-0, 0-0) 0, Zane Sheckherd (1-6, 3-6) 6, Ugochi Anudokem (4-8, 2-3) 10. Totals: (19-47, 11-19) 59.
Stanislaus State (4-12, 3-9 CCAA) - Caprina Pipion (1-3, 1-2) 4, Angelica Baylon (2-12, 10-12) 14, Jaden Coleman (0-0, 0-0) 0, Lauren Toiler (0-0, 0-0) 0, Brittney Livingston (2-8, 0-0) 5, Myani Thornton (0-0, 0-0) 0, Samantha Rudd (0-2, 0-0) 0, Kyanna Davis (4-17, 4-6) 14, Alexus Kelly (0-1, 0-2) 0, Kaleigh Taylor (2-11, 0-0) 4, Caitlin Keding (2-6, 0-0) 6. Totals: (13-60, 15-22) 47.
3-Pt. Goals: Sonoma 9-18 (Solis 4-7, Northern 2-2, Kiech 2-4, Todd 1-4, Santos 0-1), Stanislaus 6-23 (Keding 2-5, Davis 2-7, Pipion 1-1, Livingston 1-6, Baylon 0-4). Rebounds: Sonoma 46 (Anudokem 20), Stanislaus 33 (Livingston 9). Assists: Sonoma 14 (Northern 3, Sheckherd 3, Todd 3), Stanislaus 10 (Baylon 6). Fouls: Stanislaus 20, Sonoma 15. Fouled Out: Baylon-Stanislaus. Technical Fouls: None. A-113.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 62, East Union 33
C. Catholic
17
12
22
11
—
62
E. Union
10
5
6
12
—
33
Central Catholic (15-7, 6-1 VOL) - Dayton Magana 19, Justin Traina 16, Myles Clayton 7, Charles Hallmon 6, D’Angelo Bellamy 6, Matt Govea 3, Dylan Everhard 2, Frank Clark 2, Matt Padilla 1. Totals: (22, 9-16) 62.
East Union (10-13, 1-6 VOL) - Parm Khattra 10, Christian Cuevas 8, Dominic Garcia 8, Eric Victoria 3, Austin Scott 2, Wesley Rice 2. Totals: (12, 2-3) 33.
3-Pt. Goals: Central Catholic 9 (Traina 4, Magana 3, Hallmon, Govea), East Union 6 (Khattra 2, Garcia 2, Cuevas 2). Team Fouls: Central Catholic 17, East Union 15. Fouled Out: Scott (EU).
JV: Central Catholic 57-42
Western Athletic League, Jan. 18
Mountian House 69, Davis 47
Mnt. House
23
7
20
19
—
69
Davis
10
13
15
9
—
47
Mountain House (14-6, 8-0 WAC) - Yubi Dhillon 4, Nick Baluyot 21, Adam Mcniel 6, Tavio Meeks 15, David Gomez 3, Karan Sidhu 2, Keenami Maggard 16.
Davis (3-17, 1-7 WAC) - Donald Barrett 3, Isaiah Serrano 8, Jamar Barnes-Williams 10, Dylan Shaw 4, Ivan Romero-Martinez 2, Dominic Cosso 9, Gilbert Hesia 4, Brady Wilson 3, Jay Guptill 4.
3-Pt. Goals: Mountain House 5 (Dhillon, Baluyot, Meeks 3), Davis 3 (Barrett, Cosso, Wilson). Fouls: Mountain House 10, Davis 9. Fouled Out: None.
Comments