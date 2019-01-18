Warrior Weekly: Stan State men’s and women’s hoops beat San Francisco State

Both Stanislaus State men’s and women’s basketball teams beat San Francisco State on Thursday.
In the men’s game, the Warriors (10-6, 6-5) made 14 3-pointers en route to an 81-76 win over the Gators in California Collegiate Athletic Association play.
The 14 3-pointers were the most by the Warriors since Nov. 12, 2016.
Senior guard Andy Cleaves had 15 points and seven rebounds while junior guard Ty Davis added 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Led by 18 points and nine rebounds from sophomore forward Kyanna Davis, the women’s team won 70-58.
The Warriors are 4-11 and 3-8 in CCAA play.
Both teams play at Sonoma State on Saturday with the women taking the court at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.
Professional soccer returns to Warrior Stadium in February: Warrior Stadium will once again be the site of a professional soccer match when Fresno FC and Academica SC play a friendly on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m..
Fresno FC makes its second appearance in Turlock after taking on Sacramento Republic FC last year at Warrior Stadium.
Los Zorros is in their second season as a member of the United Soccer League (USL). Academica SC, based in Turlock, is a member of the Golden Gate Conference of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).
Tickets are $15 for preferred mid-field seating and $10 general admission. Ticket prices will increase to $20 and $12 at the gate. They can be purchased at WarriorAthletics.com/Tickets.
Proceeds will benefit the Stanislaus State men’s and women’s soccer programs.
Warrior Stadium has hosted the San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) and Sacramento Republic FC in 2014. It also served as summer home of the Earthquakes’ PDL development team in 2014.
CCAA Fall All-Academic honors: Stanislaus State recognized 27 Warriors to the CCAA Fall All-Academic list. Out of 309 student-athletes across 13 institutions in the CCAA, Stanislaus State had the third-most on the Fall 2018 team.
Instituted in 2014, the awards showcase individuals who are a sophomore in athletic standing or higher who maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average while competing in a Conference-sponsored sport.
Megan Stavish, a junior on the Stanislaus State women’s soccer, was among those who kept a 4.0 grade point average out of seven athletes from six different institutions.
Stanislaus State’s women’s soccer team had a conference-high 14 on the team
The fall team consists of athletes from men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
Warrior Athletics announces date for annual Crab Feed fundraiser: Crab Feed 2019, Stanislaus State Athletics’ annual fundraiser, is March 23 at Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena.
The program’s largest fundraising event features all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad and bread. Live and silent auctions and a raffle will follow dinner. Proceeds benefit the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund.
Individual tickets are $75 and can be purchased online. Reserved table of 10 and VIP sponsorships are also available by contacting the department office at (209) 667-3016. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit WarriorAthletics.com/CrabFeed.
